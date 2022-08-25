‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Details Awkward Encounter With Fan

You know, stars of TV shows have been known to have unique encounters with fans at times and Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik had one. Bialik is doing double duty these days with her work on the game show along with her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat. But this story, courtesy of Bialik’s “Bialik Breakdown” Instagram account, is one for the books. In the video, we can see Bialik with her boyfriend Jonathan Cohen. Well, let’s let Mayim break down the story in her own way.

“I went to the lobby of where I was filming this Jeopardy! shoot today and [a] man was wearing a mask and I was with [my assistant],” Bialik said on August 12. “[She] said to the man, ‘We’re here for a Jeopardy! shoot.’ The guy says ‘Oh, are you going to be on the show?’ and it was kind of awkward. I was really tired. I was like ‘I’m the host.’ And he was like ‘What about Ken Jennings?’ And I said ‘Well, we actually share duties.’ And he was like ‘Oh.'”

Michael Davies Asked ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik To Make A Slight Change

There are some Jeopardy! fans who would rather have Jennings host all the time. But that is not going to happen. A decision has been made that Jennings and Bialik will split up hosting duties. Ken will start out when the new season kicks off in September and run through December. Then, Mayim will come on board in January.

Of course, there is a possibility that she will need more time to film her TV series. If that is the case, then it is possible that Jennings would come on back to the show. But right now, she is lined up to start her daytime duties after the first of the year. Oh, Mayim also is hosting Celebrity Jeopardy! and she was involved in the show publicity when this fan ran into her.

Yet, for those Ken fans, they can be rest assured that he’s also going to be hosting the Tournament of Champions. He knows a thing or two about it as he won it in his time as a contestant. Executive producer Michael Davies, in comments made on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, has even left the door open for Jennings to return as a player. While that is nice to hear, it’s pretty evident that Jennings himself, the GOAT, is more focused on sticking to his hosting duties.

Meanwhile, Davies asked Bialik to make a change. It was around how she greeted longtime announce Johnny Gilbert, who records his opening words at his home studio. Davies wanted Bialik to look into the camera and say thanks instead of looking into the Jeopardy! studio audience.