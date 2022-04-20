‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Fires Back at Her Wardrobe Critics

Refusing to let anyone bring her down, “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik is firing back at those who continue to criticize her wardrobe choices.

As previously reported, Mayim Bialik was hit with wardrobe criticism after she apparently wore the same burnt-orange blazer on “Jeopardy!” last week. “That’s right! I repeated a blazer! You caught me! And I’ll do it again!” the game show host then hilariously tweeted. She then shared a video of her reaction to the criticism. “There’s a budget, people! I grew up with one bathroom till I was 15 and my brother was 19. We budget! I’m gonna wear it again. And I’ll wear it again!”

Following the drama over the wardrobe, “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she was actually surprised for being called out for her wardrobe choices. “Alex wore a different suit every single show. But people didn’t think about it that much. Because it was navy, or it was great. Whereas I might wear colors sometimes. And you might recognize that jacket because we also have a budget. It’s not about what Mayim Bialik’s wearing. It’s about these contestants and, like, all the random, amazing things they know.”

Mayim Bialik also said that a lot of people are focused on her “Jeopardy!” position and wardrobe. However, she believes there aren’t a lot of females in her position as well. “So I think we’re all learning, you know, the different ways we look at women or think about. It’s not like it’s rocket science. Like this is all stuff that we’ve been reckoning with for thousands of years.”

Mayim Bialik Finds It Interesting that ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Pay Attention to Her & Her Wardrobe Choices

While continuing her chat with Entertainment Tonight, Mayim Bialik admits that she finds it interesting that “Jeopardy!” fans are paying so much attention to her and her wardrobe choices. “It’s very interesting to me, you know, to say, ‘Well, gosh, what should I wear?’”

Meanwhile, despite having to deal with criticism over her “Jeopardy!” wardrobe, Mayim Bialik isn’t allowing the noise to get to her. On top of hosting the game show, Bialik is finishing up the second season of her sitcom “Call Me Kat” and releasing her directorial debut film, “As They Made Us,” which stars Dustin Hoffman, Dianna Aaron, and Candice Bergen.

Mayim Bialik revealed that she has been working on the film since 2015 after her father passed away. She’s now even considering working on another film. “I’ve been balancing all those things. For me, it’s been very hard to conceptualize writing right now when I’ve been so deep in getting this movie out.”

The “Jeopardy!” host goes on to add that post-production for the film is a beautiful time for her as a director.