‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Reflects on Time at the MLB All-Star Game

Current Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik took to Twitter to share thoughts on her time at the MLB All-Star Game.

Thank you @FOXTV for having me at the MLB All Star game! Pic 1 is Denzel speaking about Jackie Robsinson !! Pic 2 is the back of John Hamm’s head and the American flag. 🙌🏻⚾🧢 pic.twitter.com/jUxuHpd1Gb — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) July 20, 2022

“Thank you @FOXTV for having me at the MLB All Star game!” Bialik wrote in her Twitter post’s caption.

Then, she went on to describe what her two photos depicted. Of course, she tossed some humor in there. “Pic 1 is Denzel speaking about Jackie Robsinson!! Pic 2 is the back of John Hamm’s head and the American flag.”

Fans quickly responded to her hilarious tweet. Many responded to her reference to Jon Hamm, who was sitting in front of her.

“Great view, imo.. Oh and the game also!” one user wrote, seemingly a fan of Hamm’s. Another user had a request for Mayim Bialik. “Throw popcorn at John’s head and then blame someone else, pretty please…” they wrote.

Another user chimed in, saying, “That “back of John’s head” reminds me of a joke Red Foxx told when heckled by an audience member. I probably shouldn’t tell it here….”

Other fans of the Jeopardy! host commented on the stadium and memories of Dodgers games.

“Wow, beautiful evening at Dodger Stadium!!” one fan said. Another wrote, “Best stadium! Have fun! Miss the days when my Great Uncles had season tickets.”

“Nice seats,” another fan responded, while another tweeted back, “Super cool!” One user was sure Fox enjoyed the shoutout, writing, “Fox is glad to have you to plug their show.”

A final user asked the host to return to the game show as soon as she could. “Comeback to @Jeopardy ASAP!” they tweeted.

Mayim Bialik’s Show Renewed

Mayim Bialik recently took to Twitter to announce exciting news. Her show Call Me Kat has been renewed for another season!

Very honored to represent the incredible cast, crew & staff of @CallMeKatFOX at the @FOXTV #UpFronts with news of a Season 3. Grateful for Meesh Daranyi for styling me, Johnny Rackleff for making my new short hair look so fun, & Abigail Hayden for making my face look fresh.🐈💄💇‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/IKhjqpZDiA — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) May 17, 2022

“Very honored to represent the incredible cast, crew & staff of @CallMeKatFOX at the @FOXTV#UpFronts,” Mayim Bialik wrote. “With news of a Season 3. Grateful for Meesh Daranyi for styling me, Johnny Rackleff for making my new short hair look so fun, & Abigail Hayden for making my face look fresh.”

Season 3 of Call Me Kat premieres this fall on Fox. Bialik stars in and produces the series.

While the renewal is good news for Bialik, it might be bad news for Jeopardy! fans. This summer, the game show wants to announce a permanent host. They will begin filming the upcoming Celebrity Jeopardy! series that Mayim Bialik will host.

Hopefully, while filming for Call Me Kat and Celebrity Jeopardy! shouldn’t interfere, you never know. Conflicts concerning scheduling could still happen. Some believe this may signify that she won’t be chosen as the show’s permanent host. The spot could very well be given to Ken Jennings, who has swapped hosting duties with Bialik this year.

Nothing is certain at the moment. We do know for sure that Call Me Kat returns this fall, and Mayim Bialik will host Celebrity Jeopardy! for primetime on ABC.