‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Reveals Criticism She Faces That Alex Trebek Did Not

“Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik has learned a lot during her time hosting the beloved game show, including what it means to be in the crosshairs of dedicated fans.

The “Jeopardy!” community, overall, is a loving one. But they’re also very protective of the franchise, especially Alex Trebek, who died in November 2020. The fans want to maintain his legacy on the show, which falls on the host as they step into Trebek’s very big shoes.

Luckily, Bialik doesn’t have to shoulder the burden alone. She’s currently switching off hosting duties with Ken Jennings, who many believe should’ve been offered the full-time gig in the first place. But there’s one criticism that Mayim Bialik especially deals with that both Trebek and Jennings never had to.

“It’s very interesting to me, you know, to say, ‘Well, gosh, what should I wear?’” Bialik told Entertainment Tonight. “Alex wore a different suit every single show but people didn’t think about it that much because it was navy, or it was gray.”

She added, “Whereas I might wear colors sometimes and you might recognize that jacket because we also have a budget. [But] it’s not about what Mayim Bialik’s wearing, it’s about these contestants and, like, all the random, amazing things that they know.”

Bialik has spoken before about “Jeopardy!” fans criticizing her wardrobe or commenting on the fact that she wore the same thing twice. She tweeted out another interview she did on the E! Daily Pop podcast. The caption reads, “That’s right! I repeated a blazer! You caught me! And I’ll do it again!”

In the clip, she says, “There’s a budget, people! I grew up with one bathroom till I was 15 and my brother was 19. We budget! I’m gonna wear it again. And I’ll wear it again!”

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Talks Game Show’s Influence on Her Life

Hosting “Jeopardy!” has been an absolute whirlwind for Mayim Bialik, per her latest interview with ET. “It’s changed my life in enormous ways,” she told the outlet. “You know, my recognizability and kind of familiarity that people feel with me is a lot more, especially with, like, a nightly show like that, when you’re on a show that’s always in people’s living rooms or wherever they choose to watch.”

She added, “I’m part of an also, like, an iconic thing that people have a lot of opinions about.”

As evidenced above, those opinions vary greatly. Mostly because a lot of fans are heavily “invested” in what happens on the show.

“Every detail, they’re very invested,” Bialik said. “And also, you know, I think it’s OK to say there aren’t a lot of females in this kind of position and so I think we’re all learning, you know, the different ways we look at women or think about — you know, it’s not like it’s rocket science. Like, this is all stuff that we’ve been reckoning with for thousands of years.”

That could be another reason why fans will comment on her wardrobe but not Jennings or Trebek’s.