‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Reveals How She Copes With Backlash

We’re almost positive Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik shared how she deals with negative comments about her performance guiding the country’s s top quiz shows.

Earlier this week, before Jeopardy! shared its really big news, Bialik did what could be described as an inspirational video. The only audio to it was the sound your phone makes when snapping a screen shot.

Bialik captioned the video “Does anyone else do this?” Plus, there was this script “screen shotting a positive quote I’ll never look at again.”

Does anyone else do this? 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/8W779TZqvX — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) July 26, 2022

Who Knew Jeopardy! Audiences Could Be So Snippy?

Asking a question in the form of an answer to Jeopardy! contestants can be tough work. And it gets tougher if you read the comments on social media. Everyone can complain about anything. Need an example? Fans got mad that Bialik didn’t mention announcer Johnny Gilbert’s birthday. This was earlier this month. Gilbert turned 94 on July 13. He’s been announcing “This is Jeopardy!” for 34 seasons. However, fans probably didn’t realize that Bialik and Gilbert taped the shows weeks ago when it wasn’t the announcer’s birthday.

One fan wrote: “Way to commemorate Johnny Gilbert’s 94th birthday tonight. Ridiculously selfish oversight on your part. You clearly have zero respect for the Jeopardy! institution. Hopefully tomorrow is the last time we have to see you host.”

Would a positive quote help you deal with that kind of wrath?

Other fans complained that Bialik is even standing at the dais once occupied by the legendary Alex Trebek, who died in November, 2020. You can’t win that argument with a fan unless Bialik’s still there when she turns 80.

There even was a recent Reddit thread with fans still complaining that LeVar Burton didn’t get the permanent hosting job. He did a five-episode hosting gig last summer, but that’s it. However, he still remains a popular choice on social media. Meanwhile, Burton told Newsy’s in the Loop that the “fix was in” and he didn’t get a fair shot at Jeopardy!

“I think it was a big lesson for me,” Burton said. “And just being willing to sit in the discomfort long enough to find out what was really supposed to happen for me around this game show thing.”

Promise, this won’t be the quote Bialik looks for, unless she’s trying to feed off the negative.

Besides hosting Jeopardy!, Mayim Bialik also stars in the Fox sitcom, Call Me Kat. (FOX via Getty Images)

But there is good news for Bialik in all of this. Jeopardy! promoted her to permanent, full-time host along with super champion Ken Jennings. Basically, producers of the game show kept everything pretty much status quo. Bialik and Jennings rotated as hosts this past season. Producer Michael Davies said the viewership numbers went up, with the show drawing a weekly audience of 27 million.

Under the new Jeopardy! set up. Jennings will host the first part of the season, which starts in September. During this time, Bialik will film her Fox sitcom, Call Me Kat. Then Bialik takes over for Jennings in January. She’ll also host Celebrity Jeopardy!.

Just think how many positive quotes Bialik can find between now and the end of Jeopardy! season 39. There will be lots of them.