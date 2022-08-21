‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Reveals One Thing That Stops the Show in Its Tracks

The show must go on, or at least that’s what they say. However, Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik revealed, amid the game show’s summertime hiatus, that there is actually one thing that will stop a Jeopardy! taping dead in its tracks, and it’s one of the more interesting behind-the-scenes aspects of the long-running game show.

During a recent appearance on the podcast Wilde Ride with Steve-O, Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik revealed some of the complexities regarding the game show’s answer-question format. In speaking about the rules regarding correct answers, she explained, “for certain things, they’ll already list other acceptable answers, for things where a couple answers are acceptable, or they’ll make a note, if like, ‘Oh, if they say this, they need to be more specific,’ right?”

Well, while Jeopardy! producers are seemingly prepared fo almost anything, on occasion a contestant will provide a correct answer that judges haven’t actually provided. When that happens, on occasion, chaos ensues.

During her podcast appearance, the Jeopardy! host explained that these instances will see her or her cohost Ken Jennings briefly pause the show while judges deliberate. However, Bialik revealed that what might look like a few short moments onscreen at home can almost pause the show for quite a while.

“We sometimes shut down for close to an hour over one decision,” Bialik explained.

The ‘Jeopardy!’ Website Error Page Has A Hilarious Twist

There’s a lot to love about the Jeopardy! game show, however, its website is just as entertaining. Recently, fans discovered that when you search a topic on its website and it comes up with an error message, the website provides an entertaining twist.

Every website on the internet boasts a pretty generic error message, often reading something simple like, “Page Not Found.” However, Jeopardy! as one of TV‘s more creative productions gave their message a little flare.

When the Jeopardy! website experiences an error, visitors encounter the message, “OOOOH, SORRY! That page was not found and our judges have ruled that link is either moved or is outdated. But you still have control of the board, so please enjoy the rest of JEOPARDY.COM.”

Cute, right? A play on the game show’s rules, however, isn’t the only creative aspect of Jeopardy!‘s error message.

Accomanying each message is a photo of a prior contestant, but making things even more entertaining is that the photo features said contestant’s, often, hysterical “wrong answer” facial response. One even includes former champion Amy Schneider.

Fans, upon discovering Jeopardy!‘s website error message, took to social media in hysterics.

Check out some of the photos here.

“This is EXCELLENT,” one Jeopardy! fan wrote, while another joked, “I’ll take web pages for 404, Ken,” referencing beloved game show host Ken Jennings as though they were a contestant.