‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Reveals the Hurtful Insult She’s Faced With Often

As Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has learned the hard way, it’s not always fun being a star.

In a recent installment of her Podcast, Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, the actress and guest Justin Long got on the topic of working in the film industry. And as Justin explained, being a celebrity comes with some downfalls, including unwarranted and unwelcomed comments from the public.

“Isn’t that wild — well, it’s the only profession that I can think of — where people will tell you deeply insulting things but with a big smile?” he said.

And Mayim Bialik understood his sentiment far too well. As she revealed, people make awful comments about her often, especially about her looks. But there is one insult in particular that she gets “all the time.”

“[People will tell you] exactly how they feel,” Mayim responded. “Like, ‘I saw you in a magazine. I was very confused. You looked pretty.’”

Of course, the temporary gameshow host has grown thick skin over the years. So she can accept the backhanded compliment with a smile. Nonetheless, getting constant shade and backlash can wear on her just like anyone else.

And that is also true for Justin Long. One of the most common insults that people throw his way is also about his physical appearance. When fans meet him in real life, they constantly tell him that he’s better looking in person. He understands that people are trying to be nice when they say that. But perhaps they’re not truly understanding what they’re telling him.

“Then you think, ‘well what do I care’… but that means to millions of people, to millions of other people, I’m worse looking,” he laughed.

Mayim Bialik Also Gets Insults About her ‘Jeopardy!’ Gig

And for Mayim Bialik, the jabs don’t end there. While hosting Jeopardy!, she has endured her fair share of personal attacks, especially when it comes to who should take over as full-time host of the series.

As it stands, she and Ken Jennings share the duties of the late Alex Trebek. After months of drama and guest hosts, the producers have yet to hone in on a viable replacement. However, it seems apparent that either Jennings or Bialik will eventually nab the title.

Currently, the Big Bang Theory alum has been spending the most time behind the podium while Jennings goes out and tries his hand at other endeavors, like $100,000 pyramid.

In his absence, some fans have been thrilled to see Mayim Bialik as a more consistent face on the show. But others have been downright nasty on social media. However, she just goes with it.

After Long asked her if people ever reach out to tell her that they prefer over her co-star, she said “sometimes.” But other times, people will simply reach out just to let her know that they don’t prefer her to Ken, which is completely unnecessary.