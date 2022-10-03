‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Says Mother Provides Her With Fashion Feedback After Episodes

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik is receiving some feedback on her fashion choices from someone quite close to her. It happens to be from her very own mother. She talked about this when making an appearance on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden. Bialik said that her mother would share what she thought about her daughter’s wardrobe selections.

“She will send me screenshots of every episode in case I forgot what I was wearing in that particular episode, and I’ll get a little report like, ‘I really like this blazer, not so crazy about this top,'” Bialik said, according to PEOPLE. She also was asked by Corden if her mother was proud that she was one of the Jeopardy! permanent hosts. She, of course, shares that mantle with Ken Jennings. Bialik would reply that her mother really didn’t have an idea about the show’s concept.

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Returned As Host of ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’

“She always manages to capture a screenshot when I’m in the middle of a [strange expression],” Bialik said. “I just think, she’s got a whole half hour, find a better screenshot.” While Jeopardy! fans know that she’ll be taking over the daytime slot in January, she’s already back behind the podium.

No, she has not knocked Ken out of his time there. As you may know, both of them will host different specials or games apart from the original game show. Bialik just recently started her run as host of Celebrity Jeopardy! that airs on ABC. Fans offered their thoughts and opinions after catching her first show. As has been the case with her hosting run, there are some fans who are pleased with her efforts. Then, there are those who wish that she would go away. It appears that Bialik could be the best host possible for the show and it would not please everyone.

The actress, who is known for her work on Blossom and The Big Bang Theory, is doing double duty these days. Besides her game-show work, Bialik also has another sitcom on Fox titled Call Me Kat. She has been busy filming episodes recently. There also has been some talk that she might need extra time to finish up. Jeopardy! producers have been open to allowing her to do so. Should she have to spend more time with her sitcom, Jennings would be continuing his time as the daytime host. Right now, Jennings will be overseeing the daily show through December. He’s also going to be running the Tournament of Champions, too. That’s rather fitting since he’s one of the greatest champs in that show’s history. We will see if Bialik starts up her daytime duties in January or not.