‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Speaks Out on Season 3 Renewal of Her Sitcom

Looks like “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik will return to Fox next fall for Season 3 of her sitcom series “Call MeKat.”

Mayim Bialik posted about the renewal on Twitter earlier today, sharing a photo from the Fox UpFronts event. In the post, Bialik thanked the people that helped her attend the event earlier and spoke out about the renewal.

“Very honored to represent the incredible cast, crew & staff of @CallMeKatFOX at the @FOXTV#UpFronts,” Mayim Bialik wrote. “With news of a Season 3. Grateful for Meesh Daranyi for styling me, Johnny Rackleff for making my new short hair look so fun, & Abigail Hayden for making my face look fresh.”

Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” should premiere this fall on Fox, with Bialik set to star and produce. While the renewal is good news for Bialik, it might be bad news for “Jeopardy!” fans. This summer, the game show should announce a permanent host, and start filming the new “Celebrity Jeopardy!” that Mayim Bialik was tapped to host months ago.

Hopefully, filming for “Call Me Kat” and “Celebrity Jeopardy!” don’t interfere. But throw in hosting for the regular syndicated show too, and there could be several scheduling conflicts. Perhaps this is a sign that Bialik won’t be chosen as the show’s permanent host. It could very well go to Ken Jennings, who Bialik has been switching off with for the last several months.

But nothing’s set in stone, as of right now. All we know for sure is that “Call Me Kat” returns this fall, and Mayim Bialik will host “Celebrity Jeopardy!” for primetime on ABC.

What We Know About Mayim Bialik and ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’

ABC just announced the spinoff show “Celebrity Jeopardy!” earlier today, along with their fall schedule. The new primetime show will debut Sundays at 8 p.m. EST, per Variety.

The show’s described as “an all-new game show” that “welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.” The premise sounds fairly similar to that of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” which also airs on Sundays on ABC.

It will also be produced by Michael Davies and Sony Pictures Television. The studio announced Mayim Bialik as the host last September, but they did not include any info about her involvement in the most recent announcement. Instead, it read, “A host will be announced at a later date.”

But Craig Erwich, an ABC executive, said Bialik will definitely be at the podium on the show.

“It’s really just about the details of the announcement,” Erwich told Variety.” “And we just are not ready yet, but we will be soon. I wouldn’t read anything into it.”

Stay tuned for more updates on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and Mayim Bialik’s role.