Jeopardy! is gearing up for a new season, which brings new co-hosts and a new podcast. Co-host Mayim Bialik appeared on the podcast with Ken Jennings, and revealed a habit on-set that she has.

Bialik and Jennings were announced as the official co-hosts earlier this summer in July. Executive producer of the show, Michael Davies, announced the decision in a note to fans on the J eopardy! website, along with the announcement of the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast. Jennings was a former champion of the show, and Bialik is both a neuroscientist and known for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler in the sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

The pair were switching off as co-hosts temporarily last season before the announcement of becoming the official permanent co-hosts.

Bialik and Jennings sat down for the podcast together earlier this week for their first-ever interview together. They talked about things from the stresses of trying to fill the late Alex Trebek’s shoes to on-set rituals.

The duo was asked to speak through their day-in-the-life when hosting the show.

“We start early, get to go over the clues and I get into hair and makeup and … it goes fast – five pairs of heels later!” Bialik said.

Jennings added, “We should explain to people it’s five shows – we do a full week in a day. There’s a lot going on here on a tape day.”

Bialik revealed that she usually takes a nap during her lunch break. Jennings asked her, surprised, “You can nap?”

“You can, we can talk about it,” Mayim said.“I usually take crazy short naps in that room. But I hope Ken doesn’t mind me napping on his couch. With drool on the pillow.”

The pair also opened up about the stresses that come with the job.

“ “I feel like if I make a mistake, even if we can go back and edit it, it feels very embarrassing,” Bialik said. “Because I think people are like, ‘Oh, she’s a celebrity,’ or ‘Oh, she’s got a PhD, she shouldn’t make simple math errors,’ but sometimes I do! It’s very stressful, sorry!”

I watched Alex do it up close and I couldn’t understand the kind of ease and grace because you’re doing so many things at once, right,” Jennings shared. “You’re trying to run the show for the contestants, you’re part of the game just like the writers of the board, but you’re also trying to interpret it for the folks at home. So it’s like you’re a sportscaster almost. And it goes so fast.”

Although the job comes with its challenges, the duo do love doing it. The new season of J eopardy! premieres on September 12.