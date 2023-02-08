‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik’s Return Date Revealed, and Fans Have Thoughts

As has been the case over the last couple of seasons of Jeopardy! Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik is again scheduled to take over hosting duties from her cohost Ken Jennings. Jennings has proven himself a favorite among fans—both as a former contestant and as a host—since stepping into the late Alex Trebek‘s role alongside Bialik in 2022. Jeopardy! fans have had mixed reactions to Jennings’ cohost Mayim Bialik and with the actress scheduled to take over again very soon, fans have begun voicing their thoughts online.

According to TV Insider, Mayim Bialik will take over hosting Jeopardy! for Ken Jennings on Monday, Feb. 20. Jennings has remained at the podium as host since season 39 originally aired in September. Bialik kicks off her return to the show with a 14-episode High School Reunion Tournament. This special Jeopardy! event runs in place of the regular episodes and will air between Bialik’s return date and Thursday, Mar. 9.

For the moment, it is unknown when Ken Jennings will return to the role.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Vow to Stop Watching Following Mayim Bialik’s Return

Just as Mayim Bialik’s return was to be expected, so too were the comments from fans vowing to stop tuning in.

With the 47-year-old actress set to take over for Ken Jennings later this month, fans took to social media to share their grievances about her hosting style.

“Love Ken Jennings as Jeopardy‘s host…will stop watching when the ‘actress’ returns,” one person wrote on the game show’s Facebook page. “She is awful…distracting, annoying, impressed with herself. While Jennings is a gentleman…so much better!”

Another complained, “I can’t believe they’re bringing Bialik back. She’s just terrible. Watching her turn Celebrity Jeopardy into something unwatchable was a shame. Jeopardy has a great host. Why do we need a crappy one?”

Other fans, however, were quick to come to the actress’s defense.

“Watching Celebrity Jeopardy and I don’t get the hate for Mayim Bialik,” a more empathetic fan wrote. “She does a great job.”

Others said that Bialik brings a certain “spark” to the stage and makes the game show more exciting than when Ken Jennings hosts.

Contestant Completely Slams Mayim Bialik for Hosting Style

Viewers aren’t the only ones taking shots at Mayim Bialik ahead of her return to Jeopardy! Late last month, one of the game show’s own contestants took a moment to completely slam the Call Me Kat star, comparing—like fans—her abilities to Ken Jennings’.

“It’s obvious to close watchers that [Mayim Bialik] mispronounces words, blows through punctuation, and is genuinely inconsistent in her pacing,” said recent contestant Jake DeArruda. He continued, “Ken, meanwhile, has been in trivia for most of his life, so he knows the proper words to emphasize and generally seems consistent with his pacing. This is important for buzzer timing purposes.”

Clearly, Jeopardy! fans aren’t the only ones that have a preference for certain hosts.