‘Jeopardy!’: How Will Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Split Future Episodes?

In late 2020, Jeopardy! fans were devastated to learn of the passing of beloved host Alex Trebek, who set the world record for “hosting more episodes of a single television game show than anyone else in TV history” during his time behind the iconic lectern.

Over his decades-long run as host, Alex Trebek became synonymous with the game show. So much so that fans worried about the show’s future following his passing. What would a Jeopardy! without Alex Trebek look like? Could the show even function without him?

Producers initially turned to Mike Richards for Trebek’s replacement. But after his controversial past resurfaced, the producer-turned-host was forced to step down.

This led to a new idea: what if Jeopardy! had not one host but two? And thus began the dual-hosting era, in which hosting duties were split between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik.

Before long, producers were certain they made the correct choice. Both Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings were fantastic fits for the show. And though they differed in style and presentation, they possessed an equal talent for hosting.

But, well…Jeopardy! fans disagreed. Vehemently. In an equally short amount of time, the fanbase fell into utter turmoil, with viewers arguing over which host was the better fit and demanding their choice be the only host.

For many, Ken Jennings was the obvious choice. For others, Mayim Bialik was the superior option. And still others didn’t care who was picked, as long as the hosts stopped switching from episode to episode.

The chaos stretched on for months until finally, Jeopardy! announced its decision. And in a shocking turn of events, no one got their wish.

How Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Will Split ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting Duties

Beginning in Season 39, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will share hosting duties on a permanent basis. Neither Ken’s nor Mayim’s fans got what they wanted. An argument could be made, however, that those who simply wanted more consistency won the day.

Unlike Season 38, which featured frequent swaps between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, Season 39 will allow the co-hosts to settle into their roles.

Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings will host the show from September to January. From there, Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will take over as host, continuing through to the end of the season (likely in July).

They will share hosting duties for the specials as well. Mayim Bialik will host Celebrity Jeopardy and special tournaments. Meanwhile, Ken Jennings will host the Second Chance Tournament and the Tournament of Champions.