‘Jeopardy!’ Icon James Holzhauer Jabs the Game Show’s Host Situation

“Jeopardy!” legend James Holzhauer doesn’t pull his punches when it comes to roasting people online, and the game show is no exception.

Since his record-breaking run in 2019, James Holzhauer has fondly jabbed at “Jeopardy!” from time to time, especially his trivia “rival” Ken Jennings. But in a recent tweet, Holzhauer poked fun at the hosting scandal that took the nation by storm last September. When “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards was named the host but resigned from the position after his previous history of harassment resurfaced online.

And even before Richards’ ill-timed appointment, “Jeopardy!” caught some flack for essentially “auditioning” dozens of hosts. Different celebrities and personalities would take the hosting stand for two weeks or so of games. Then the show would move on to the next host. You might recall a lot of speculation that LeVar Burton, Buzzy Cohen, and Aaron Rodgers were being eyed for the permanent job.

But earlier this week, James Holzhauer roasted “Jeopardy!” for the hosting scandal while promoting “The Chase,” his newest trivia show. Holzhauer and other “Jeopardy!’ legends hopped on “The Chase” after their time on the first game show ended. The series returned this weekend, and Holzhauer shared one of their tweets about host Sarah Haines.

The original tweet from the official “The Chase” Twitter account read, “Something about seeing @sarahaines back in #TheChase arena just feels right.”

To which Holzhauer responded, “I asked our EP if we could jerk around the audience by having a different host every week until he decided to just host the show himself and he was like ‘lol who does that.'”

Well, “Jeopardy!” did that. Several fans saw Holzhauer’s tweet and knew exactly what he was referencing. But I think this reaction GIF below basically sums up everyone’s feelings about Holzhauer’s jab.

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Drags Fellow Icon Ken Jennings in Hilarious Tweet

“Jeopardy!” legend James Holzhauer’s reign or online terror isn’t over quite yet. Earlier this week, Holzhauer took the time to share one of Ken Jennings’ tweets about the game show this week and twist it on its head.

Jennings appealed to the game show audience by saying, “I’m too late for the East Coast but there’s a real @Jeopardy rarity on the show tonight! Plan your evening accordingly!”

The “rarity,” in Holzhauer’s mind, has less to do with the contestants than it does with Jennings, the current host. “Just watched and I can confirm someone actually laughed at one of Ken’s jokes,” Holzhauer wrote while sharing Jennings’ tweet.

Ouch, that’s gotta hurt. Jennings confirmed as much when he replied, “Listen buddy.”

The jabs are all in good fun, of course, and we know Holzhauer and Jennings love ribbing each other this way online. See the interaction for yourself below.