‘Jeopardy!’: Is Ken Jennings Taking a Break From Hosting the Show?

Jeopardy! might be in the midst of a host change with Ken Jennings taking a break from the show at this time. You might remember that both Jennings and Mayim Bialik signed on to be the permanent hosts of the show. But after the announcement came down, it was revealed that Jennings would take his stand behind the famed podium first.

Jennings, who is a 74-game Jeopardy! winner and Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time champion, would be host for the daily show from September through December. As the calendar now flips over to a new month and year, it looks like Bialik will be the new host. She has been busy, though, with hosting Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC.

‘Jeopardy!’ Gets Ready For Mayim Bialik To Host Daily Shows

Could this change? Well, the two hosts and Jeopardy! itself have not made any new hosting schedule statements. If the original announcement remains in effect, then we will see Bialik behind the podium and on our TV screens on Monday, The Deseret News reports.

Looking back on the earlier host announcement, Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies said Bialik would take over as host in January. But he did not actually specify how long Bialik, who earlier starred in The Big Bang Theory, would be able to host. She also has commitments to her FOX sitcom Call Me Kat.

“When she takes over from Ken in January, the current plan is to have her host a couple of new tournaments as well as the Jeopardy! National College Championship and as many weeks as she can manage with her other primetime commitment to Call Me Kat,” Davies said in a statement earlier in 2022. “We know you value consistency, so we will not flip flop the hosts constantly and will keep you informed about the hosting schedule.”

For the Jeopardy! National College Championship, it will feature 36 undergrads from across the country. The tournament will air on ABC starting Feb. 8 and go through Feb. 22, according to the Jeopardy! website.

Bialik’s hosting stint also will include her role as host of the new Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament. That is scheduled to broadcast from Feb. 20 through March 9. The tournament will have 27 former Teen Tournament contestants competing for $100,000 and a spot in the 2023 Tournament of Champions.

Meanwhile, we did mention Call Me Kat in this article. Recently, Jennings had a guest-starring spot on the sitcom. Fans of both Jennings and Bialik got to see them work together on the FOX show. Bialik, on her show, also is dealing with the recent death of actor Leslie Jordan, who appeared on the show.