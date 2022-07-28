‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Breaks Silence After Show Makes Final Hosting Decision

Upon hearing the good news about the Jeopardy! hosting situation for next season, Ken Jennings is speaking out. As you can tell, Jennings headed over to Twitter and shared his thoughts. Jennings, one of the most prolific champions in show history, will be back along with Mayim Bialik.

Jeopardy! has been a big part of my life since I was a kid, and I take the show and its legacy very seriously. It’s been a singular honor to be associated with the talented staff and crew there for the past 18 (!) years. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 28, 2022

Jennings would take his fame from the show and translate it into success. For a period of time, he was on the ABC game show The Chase. But Jennings moved away from that role and is singularly focused on Jeopardy! He followed up his earlier comments with these additional words.

“I’m not a professional broadcaster, obviously,” Jennings said on Twitter. “I still get nerves out there every single show. But I was lucky enough to watch Alex host Jeopardy! for decades—about as well as the job could possibly be done. I hope a drop of that Trebekian perfection slips through sometimes.” Jennings’ comments were reflective of his own tender thoughts about beloved late host Alex Trebek.

Bialik has been on TV screens during the summer months as she’s been hosting while Ken was away on a break. But she, too, has been busy getting ready for another season of her sitcom Call Me Kat. The season starts out in September with Jennings at the helm. He’s also slotted to host the famed Tournament of Champions, too. That is something he knows all about very, very well.

Ken Jennings Will Start Out New Season on ‘Jeopardy!’ As Host

By the way, fans were pretty geeked about hearing this news. One writes, “so glad you are remaining as host, though I would prefer you were the permanent regular host. I like Mayim, but I think you’re more personable.” Another one says, “Hell yeah, Ken. You earned that spot and you’re good tv. Kudos.”

While Jennings and Bialik will be co-hosts on the show, they will have different times to be at the helm. Sure, we can probably expect to see both of them on the daytime show. Yet Jennings will start out the season as its first host. When fans tune into Jeopardy!, they can either watch with Jennings or wait for Bialik. Either way, the show will have some level of consistency. This is a good thing as Jeopardy! went through some times of imbalance after the Mike Richards fiasco. Bialik has been given the reins of hosting Celebrity Jeopardy! which always is fun to watch. The franchise might also have other spinoffs coming up and that will involve Bialik, too. Jennings and Bialik will have their hands full as new contestants try to join the ranks of other famed champions. Count on Jennings to also be busy offering his quips and thoughts on social media, too.