‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings’ Replacement Host Comments Have Fans in a Tailspin

Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings is as worried about the future Artificial Intelligence takeover as the rest of us because he knows that it would take very little programming to craft a bot that’s able to outshine him as a host.

The trivia wizard jumped on Twitter yesterday (Jan. 21) and penned his thoughts on the matter. The way he sees it, “it would be extremely easy to replace [him] with AI because roughly 60% of the things” he says on air come from “the Poochie episode of The Simpsons.”

It would be extremely easy to replace me with an AI because roughly 60% of the things I say come from the Poochie episode of Simpsons. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 21, 2023

Poochie was introduced and also killed off during a Season 8 episode titled The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show. He was a 90s California-grunge rocker dog that played straight and narrow to the barbaric Itchy and Scratchy. The plot saw Homer voicing the ill-fated character before fans screamed to have it killed off.

Jeopardy! fans proved to also be Simspon fans in the comments, or at least they proved to be fans of its earlier years. Most knew exactly what Jennings was talking about and were ready to throw out their own quips in return.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Join Ken Jennings with ‘Simpson’ Quips

“Soon during Jeopardy! ‘Hi, Ken! You look like you got something to say. Do you? Yes, I certainly do! I have to go now. My planet needs me,” one fan wrote. Along with the caption, the person also added a modified screenshot from the show that reads “Note: Ken died on the way back to his home planet.”

“When ARE we going to get to the fireworks factory, Ken?” another person asked referencing a skit in Itchy and Scratchy.

“One, Ken needs to be louder, angrier, and have access to a time machine. Two, whenever Ken’s not on screen, all the contestants should be asking ‘Where’s Ken?’ added a follower.

Of course, Ken Jennings isn’t actually preparing to leave Jeopardy! he only just earned a permanent spot as a co-host with Mayim Bialik. The two signed on with the show on July 27, 2021, after working as guest hosts for some time. Following Alex Trebek’s death in November 2020, the show went through major drama while trying to replace him.

In the end, fans watched a handful of celebrity hosts and also watched the executive-producer-turned-full-time host Mike Richards lose his job to scandal.

After Jennings accepted his duties for the long term, fans expressed concern over his ability to keep the show running like Alex Trebek. But now, people are praising his work.

“I think you are doing a great job,” someone commented under the AI Tweet. “Our buddy ([everyone’s] buddy) Alex would be very very proud. High five!!!”