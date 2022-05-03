‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Recaps What We Know About Champ Mattea Roach Ahead of Her 20th Appearance

Last night’s episode of Jeopardy! marked a milestone for long-running champ Mattea Roach, who had won 19 games of Jeopardy! in a row and was aiming for her 20th. To mark the occasion, Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings gave Mattea a special introduction, sharing an overview of what the Jeopardy! fans and crew have learned about her during her time on the show.

“Welcome, everyone, to the first Monday in May with Mattea,” Jennings said. “As this is her 20th appearance with us on the Jeopardy! stage, we thought we’d reflect back on some of what we’ve learned about our champion over the past few weeks.”

Jennings began with the most basic facts: where Mattea Roach lives and what she does for a living. “Although Mattea lives in Toronto, she hails from Halifax,” Jennings explained. “She’s taken the LSAT and now tutors others preparing for that test.”

After the surface-level facts, the Jeopardy! host went into more specific details about Mattea’s life. “She once crashed a car in slow motion and didn’t drive again for six years,” Jennings said questioningly, drawing laughter from both Mattea Roach and the Jeopardy! audience.

“Her childhood nickname was either “Poor Cinderella” or “Porcelain Gorilla,” depending on who you ask,” Jennings continued. “And she owes much of her Jeopardy! success, she says, to her high school debate coach.”

The only thing left to learn was whether or not Mattea Roach would continue her impressive Jeopardy! streak. “What we don’t know about Mattea is: will she become a 20-day champion today, tying Julia Collins for the fifth-longest streak in Jeopardy! history,” Jennings said. And, spoiler alert, she did it!

Mattea Roach Scores Milestone ‘Jeopardy!’ Victory With 20th Straight Win

Following her amusing introduction from Ken Jennings, Mattea Roach went on to claim her 20th straight Jeopardy! win. With this victory, Roach earned the fifth-longest streak in the show’s history. During her 20th game (on May 2nd), Mattea won $16,801, pushing her total winnings to an astounding $476,985.

That said, she’s still far from the number one spot, held by Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings himself. Jennings holds the all-time record with 74 consecutive victories and $2,520,700 in winnings.

Mattea Roach has a long way to go if her goal is to best Ken Jennings. However, there’s no question her Jeopardy! run has been impressive. Not only has she qualified for the Tournament of Champions but she’s also now among the top 10 players in Jeopardy! history and holds the longest winning streak for a Canadian contestant.

“That’s always going to be a part of how I’m remembered – as this representative of Canada and the best Canadian to go on,” Mattea Roach said ahead of her 13th win. “I hope someone someday is even more winning than I am.”