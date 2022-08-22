‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Teases Behind-the-Scenes Look at Season 39

Last weekend, a number of Jeopardy! legends met in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Titan Throwdown, a live trivia game show benefitting a local charity. Those in attendance included James Holzhauer, Brad Rutter, Amy Schneider, Buzzy Cohen, and Matt Amodio, who also held a “Game Show Boot Camp” in which they instructed Jeopardy! contestant hopefuls in the best way to find success on the show.

There was even a Jeopardy! representative on site so that the most promising of the boot camp’s attendees could audition for the iconic game show on the spot.

Sadly, host Ken Jennings wasn’t able to attend, as he’s currently in California preparing for the Season 39 premiere. He did, however, give Project 150, the charity that received the proceeds from the Titan Throwdown, a personal shout-out.

And to make it even more special, the game show host filmed it straight from the iconic Jeopardy! stage. “Although I can’t be there, I want to thank you all for helping raise funds for such a great cause,” Jennings said. “I know Project 150 will benefit greatly from it.”

“I hope you all have fun,” the host continued. “And I’m pretty sure I’m going to be seeing at least some of you soon, right here in Culver City. In the meantime, best of luck.”

Jeopardy! fans were quick to point out that the video also served as a behind-the-scenes look at Season 39. “Good guy, Ken. Very cool that they let him film this on the Jeopardy! stage,” one fan wrote. “Behind the scenes for Jeopardy! Season 39?” another said.

Ken Jennings’ Tribute to Alex Trebek Following ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting Announcement

As Season 38 of Jeopardy! drew to a close, Executive Producer Michael Davies finally revealed the identity of the new host. To the dismay of fans, the long-awaited announcement was somewhat anti-climactic. Rather than choosing between interim hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, he chose both.

Many fans made it clear they would have preferred to see Ken Jennings take the role of sole permanent host, vowing not to watch a single episode in which he wasn’t featured. Meanwhile, the Jeopardy! crew was ecstatic. Michael Davies showered his hosts with praise, explaining that they each bring a unique flavor to the show, giving it some much-needed variety.

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings also couldn’t be prouder to be named hosts of the legendary game show. Following the hosting news, Ken Jennings penned a touching tribute to Jeopardy! and the late great Alex Trebek on Twitter.

It’s official! There is white smoke over Culver City. @missmayim and I are your Jeopardy! hosts next season. https://t.co/Qj9TdjgFJU — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) July 27, 2022

“Jeopardy! has been a big part of my life since I was a kid,” Jennings wrote. “And I take the show and its legacy very seriously. It’s been a singular honor to be associated with the talented staff and crew there for the past 18 (!) years.”

“I’m not a professional broadcaster, obviously,” the new host continued. “I still get nerves out there every single show. But I was lucky enough to watch Alex host Jeopardy! for decades – about as well as the job could possibly be done. I hope a drop of that Trebekian perfection slips through sometimes.”