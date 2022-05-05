‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Alex Trebek’s Family Opens Up About Carrying on His Legacy

The family of Alex Trebek honored the late “Jeopardy!” host’s memory by participating in the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s Purple Stride Walk & Run.

The event, held at the Los Angeles Zoo, raised money to help fight pancreatic cancer. “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died of the disease on Nov. 8, 2020, at age 80. He revealed his diagnosis back in March 2019 but continued to host the game show while receiving treatment.

Jean Trebek, along with children Emily, Nicky, and Matthew, all participated in the PanCAN Purple Stride event to honor the memory and legacy of Alex.

“It’s a little bittersweet because this was the disease that took Alex’s human life,” Jean told PEOPLE during the event. “But, I also know what it pulled from him. His courage, his strength, and that was what Alex, I know, wants to be remembered for.”

The PanCAN Purple Stride Walk & Run happened to take place on Alex and Jean Trebek’s 32nd wedding anniversary on April 30.

Nicky Trebek, who raised almost $40,000 for the charity, said, “I promised that I would be involved with PanCAN and try to make a difference and impact with them. I plan to do this every year. I plan to do a Team Nicky every year.”

Here’s How Else the Family of ‘Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek is Honoring His Memory

Having hosted “Jeopardy!” for 37 seasons, Alex Trebek and his family grew close to the cast and crew. His children basically grew up around the game show set. And, as part of a way to honor and maintain his legacy, the Trebeks maintain those close ties with the “Jeopardy!” family.

“One of the other things I try to do to keep his legacy alive is I worked on Jeopardy!” Nicky Trebek told PEOPLE. “So I’m close with the Jeopardy! family and the Sony family.”

Nicky and her family also participate in charities and volunteer efforts that Alex loved. “Hope of the Valley was another thing that was very close to dad’s heart and still close to Jean’s heart,” Nicky explained. “The Trebek Center’s going to be opening with 107 beds for homeless people all over the San Fernando Valley. That was something that he really, really wanted to see come to fruition. So I have some friends that want to work at the Trebek Center. I’m trying to get everybody jobs there. That’s how I’m sort of trying to continue his legacy.”

Alex Trebek was more than just the host of “Jeopardy!.” He was also a family man, a giving man, and an intelligent man. And his family wants to uphold that legacy as long as they can. Their efforts are helped by the fact that the whole “Jeopardy!” community loved Alex and want to do the exact same thing.

“I would just say thank you,” Jean said of the fans’ support. “We love all of you and I wish there was a way we could let everyone know how much we really appreciate all the love and support that the family’s receive and we send it right back to you.”