‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Buzzy Cohen Puts Out the ‘APB’ After Losing His Signature Glasses

We have an emergency in the world of Jeopardy! and this one involves champion Buzzy Cohen and his glasses. Yes, this is some serious stuff so you might want to listen up. Cohen headed out to the world of Twitter on Wednesday. He put up a picture of his beloved “face babies” as he called his glasses. Yes, Buzzy needs his glasses back ASAP. Heck, you can read his message below as he’s putting out his own “APB” for them. He’s as serious as anything about getting them back home. Check out what he wrote as well as a picture of them, too. If you live in the Los Angeles area, then get busy and start looking.

All right LA. Putting out the APB. Yesterday I lost my signature frames somewhere between Pico-Fairfax and Culver City. Called the places I visited. No go. RT and tell your friends so my face babies can come home!! pic.twitter.com/2zutP4j9fh — Buzzy Cohen (@buzztronics) August 31, 2022

Fans were getting feisty and even a little humorous in the comments section. But Cohen would be the first one to tell you that he’s not in a laughing mood. Cohen did have a part to play as a guest host on Jeopardy! when rotating hosts was the “in” thing. People still have a soft spot in their hearts for him and probably would not mind seeing him on the show more. But that’s not going to happen. Of course, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are the permanent hosts for the game show.

Buzzy Cohen of ‘Jeopardy!’ Fame Talked About Show’s ‘Loser Factory’

Recently, Cohen happened to make a pit stop on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast. Yes, that’s something new for this season and executive producer Michael Davies has a hand in it. Apparently, the podcast not only will have guests like Buzzy on there but even info about the game show’s activities. The podcast is still pretty new and can be heard on your podcast platform of choice. Why in the world was Buzzy on there? He has a connection with the show. Hello!

So, Cohen was on there making a comparison to the show like it’s a “loser factory.” Now, we don’t know on the surface what Cohen means by this but he will clarify his point. For this stop on the podcast, Cohen was chatting it up with Sarah Witcomb Foss.

“Jeopardy! is a unique beast in that, however you come in, no matter how cool or smart you are, eventually you get sent home a loser,” Cohen said. “So you’re like a loser factory. Basically, two-thirds of every person who appears on Jeopardy! every day is a loser.” Yikes. That’s a pretty heavy-duty way to look at an appearance on the famed game show. Still, if someone has the sharp eye to bring Jeopardy! to life, then it’s going to be Cohen. After all, he’s been a champ on there.