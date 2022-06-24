‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Buzzy Cohen Puts the Game Show’s Spin on a Viral TikTok Trend

With 1 billion active users, the video-sharing platform TikTok virtually runs the world. When a trend ignites on the app, you’re bound to see it all over the Internet within the day, and likely hear about it in your regular life within the week. And the latest trend made it all the way to the profile of a Jeopardy icon!

The trend is “They’re a 10 but…” in which you create an imaginary partner and rate them on a scale of 1-10 with a comedic twist. For example, if they’re a 10, the number will be followed by a horrendous personality trait or habit – “They’re a 10 but they don’t shower.”

As the Grand Champion of the 2017 Tournament of Champions and one of the most well-known contestants in the history of the show, it’s safe to say that Buzzy Cohen is a Jeopardy! enthusiast. It’s no surprise, then, that he put a game show spin on TikTok’s latest trend.

“They’re a 10 but they underbet on Daily Doubles,” he wrote on Twitter.

They’re a 10 but they underbet on Daily Doubles. #Jeopardy — Buzzy Cohen (@buzztronics) June 23, 2022

Buzzy Cohen Teases New Permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

The conversation surrounding Alex Trebek‘s replacement was already a heated one, and that was before Ken Jennings stepped down for a few months and Mayim Bialik tested positive for COVID, forcing her to take a break from hosting duties as well.

Jeopardy! promised fans an answer by the end of this season. As the season finale approaches, however, everyone on the Jeopardy! team remains tight-lipped regarding the new permanent host. With the decision up in the air, it seems everyone associated with the game show has thrown in a prediction.

Fans, of course, never hesitate to make their desires known. Past Jeopardy! champs, including Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider, have also weighed in on the discussion. The conversation got so big, in fact, that Jeopardy! icon Buzzy Cohen threw more confusion into the mix. Whether for fun or because he genuinely knows something, we don’t yet know.

Buzzy Cohen’s Cryptic Tweets Confuse Fans

Last week, a fan account called Buzzer Blog opened a discussion about Mayim Bialik as possible host of Celebrity Jeopardy. Rumors circulated earlier this year that Mayim would take the role of host for the spinoff, leaving the main hosting lectern open for Ken Jennings. The spinoff, however, has yet to mention her, leading fans to believe this was an incorrect guess.

Buzzy Cohen joined in the conversation with a Yoda gif carrying the caption, “No, there is another,” and he wasn’t done confusing fans. Two days later, he released another cryptic tweet, this one reading, “Shout out to the camera guys on [as yet unannounced project] for convincing me to get a picopresso from [Wacaco] – cannot wait to get this thing going!!!”

Shout out to the camera guys on [as yet unannounced project] for convincing me to get a picopresso from @wacaco_ltd – cannot wait to get this thing going!!! — Buzzy Cohen (@buzztronics) June 18, 2022

Is it possible that Buzzy Cohen is the newest host of either Jeopardy! or its spinoff? Sure. But remember that Buzzy’s favorite pastime while champion was to troll Alex Trebek. It’s highly possible he’s simply trolling again.