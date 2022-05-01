‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Defends His Record on the Game Show in Hilarious Tweet

Three years after his historic “Jeopardy!” run, legend James Holzhauer still maintains several key records on the game show. But apparently, Holzhauer’s new game show “The Chase” doesn’t want to recognize those achievements. Or at least, they don’t want to hype up James Holzhauer’s “Jeopardy!” accomplishments more than his ones for the ABC show.

The official Twitter account for “The Chase” shared promotional posters for all their Chasers, including Holzhauer. The posters include key accomplishments for all five Chasers, as well as a nickname. James Holzhauer is apparently known as “The Highroller,” and one of his accomplishments reads, “Holds 12th highest single day winning score in Jeopardy! history.”

Holzhauer took it upon himself to share the poster and add a little clarification to that fun fact. “‘Holds 12th highest score’ is technically true but the top 12 scorers share a certain commonality,” he captioned a tweet earlier.

That commonality? He holds the top 12 highest score slots. It’s hilarious that “The Chase” decided to promote Holzhauer’s 12th place spot rather than his 1st place spot for the highest single-game winnings.

“Holds 12th highest score” is technically true but the top 12 scorers share a certain commonality https://t.co/Z6WYmhIHg6 — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) April 30, 2022

If you look on the “Jeopardy!” Hall of Fame leaderboard, James Holzhauer automatically fills out the Top 10 spots. His highest number of winnings in a single game equals $131,127. Which is a crazy impressive feat. And according to Allstar.co, that 12th place spot equals an incredible $86,905.

Holzhauer used to hold the Top 16 spots on the leaderboard. But this past fall, 38-day champ Matt Amodio made his way onto the single-day winnings leaderboard with $83,000. He snagged the 13th spot on the list, breaking up Holzhauer’s 16 straight records.

Several James Holzhauer “Jeopardy!” Records Have Been Topped This Season

James Holzhauer undeniably switched up the game when he stepped onto the “Jeopardy!” stage exactly three years ago. At that time, Ken Jennings still held the record for consecutive wins, highest regular-season winnings, and was near the top for single-day winnings.

But Holzhauer soon started catching up. Previously, Julia Collins had followed behind Jennings for consecutive wins with 20 games. She also led on the highest regular-season winnings leaderboard, along with David Madden. But Holzhauer soon surpassed both Collins and Madden, winning 32 games and earning nearly as much money as Jennings did in half as many matches.

And while he’s held those top records for the last three years, several champions have started to surpass him this season. Matt Amodio kicked things off by winning 38 games to Holzhauer’s 32. He did not, though, pass up Holzhauer’s $2.4 million in winnings. Amodio only brought in $1.5 million.

Then, Amy Schneider rolled up with 40 wins. She also fell short on winnings with $1.3 million, but she and Amodio both joined the millionaire club that used to exclusively belong to Jennings and Holzhauer.

And now, we have a new champion on the horizon. Mattea roach may or may not catch up to Holzhauer’s records. But she’s well on her way with 19 wins and $460,184.