‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Lands New Gig

In April of 2019, professional sports better and Las Vegas resident James Holzhauer took his place behind the contestant’s podium on the Jeopardy! stage for the first time. After a thrilling game against his two fellow competitors, he won!

The next night, he won again. And again. And again. Until finally, two months had passed and James was taking the stage for the 33rd time. Over his record-breaking time on the show, James Holzhauer had cemented his name in the Jeopardy! history books several times over.

And though he finally lost to Emma Boettcher in June, he walked away with a staggering $2.5 million in winnings and an invitation to the Tournament of Champions later that year, where he won an additional quarter of a million dollars.

At the time, James Holzhauer’s winnings and total wins were second only to the all-time great Ken Jennings himself. Now, Jeopardy! James is returning to trivia competition at a charity event called Titan Throwdown.

The event, taking place this weekend in James’ hometown of Las Vegas, will benefit Project 150, a non-profit providing “free support and services to homeless, displaced, and disadvantaged high school students.”

In addition to James Holzhauer, the Throwdown will feature Jeopardy! legends such as Brad Rutter, Amy Schneider, and Matt Amodio.

“I think the strongest Titan may be Victoria Groce, who is regarded as the top quizzer in the USA,” Holzhauer explained to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “But I know several of America’s very best trivia players will be among the contestants. So I expect a good battle.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Icon James Holzhauer Explains His Game Show Boot Camp

As if the competition between the game show greats wasn’t enough, the event will also feature a Game Show Boot Camp, hosted by James Holzahauer himself. In it, he’ll give Jeopardy! hopefuls a roadmap to getting on the show.

Future contestants will even have a chance to audition for the show, provided they pass the testing and receive an invite. Why? Because for James Holzhauer, the hardest part of Jeopardy! wasn’t the competition itself but getting there.

“The toughest part of [the] journey was the 13 years it took me to pass an audition,” he explained. “With the knowledge you’ll gain at Game Show Boot Camp, you won’t be left waiting on the sidelines.”

Attendees will also receive tips from other game show champions at the event. “This includes tips from top performers on Jeopardy! and The Chase,” Holzhauer said. “Plus Maggie Speak, who for decades was in charge of Jeopardy!‘s casting and contestant prep.”

“She’s probably the best source on the planet for this information,” Holzhauer gushed. “There are also opportunities to compete against our Titans in a variety of contests, including a hybrid trivia-dodgeball game.”