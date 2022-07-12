‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Remembers Alex Trebek as Game Show Announces Major News

An episode of Jeopardy! has three main components: the host, the contestants, and the studio audience. For the past two years, however, the game show has functioned with only two of them, as pandemic restrictions made welcoming a live audience impossible.

The show isn’t quite the same without its fans, but it won’t be audience-less much longer! Now that restrictions are lifting, Jeopardy! is preparing to reintroduce the all-important third component that is the studio audience.

Yesterday (July 11), the game show released a statement via video on social media. In the statement, they announced that tickets for a seat in the studio are available for Season 39, set to begin filming at the end of the summer. Current part-time Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings was among the first to react to the highly anticipated development.

“This is very exciting,” Jennings wrote in response to the news before adding, “Nobody would be more pleased about this than Alex [Trebek] himself. He was a natural showman (as anyone who ever saw a Jeopardy! taping can attest) and was never quite as happy doing the audience-less shows of the pandemic era. We’re back, Alex!”

Alex Trebek Opened Up About His Success as ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Before His Death

Before his tragic death following a battle with pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebek wrote a memoir entitled The Answer Is… Reflections on My Life. In it, he gave fans a great deal of insight into his 36-year career as Jeopardy! host.

Ahead of the book’s release, the legendary game show host gave an interview to NPR, during which he detailed the book as well as his own life experiences. And, in his familiar humble fashion, opened up about his immense success as host of one of the most popular shows on television.

“Although I’m funny on occasion, I’m not a stand-up comic,” he said. “I don’t try to force the spotlight to be on me when I’m hosting these programs. I’m very conscious of the fact that my job is to work it so that the contestants are able to demonstrate their skills to the best of their ability.”

“I’m fairly well organized in front of the cameras in that I can guide the show,” Trebek continued. “If it’s lagging a little bit, I can push it. If it’s going too fast, I can slow things down. I have a good sense of pacing with regard to the competition that’s underway and I’m not an offensive personality on camera.”

“I seem to be, you know, your uncle, your friendly neighbor, and people react to that in a positive way. They feel comfortable with me. And so when you combine all of those things, it makes for a pretty pleasant experience for the television viewer. They don’t feel, oh, gosh, you know, this is a good game, but that host, he’s really obnoxious.”