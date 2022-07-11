‘Jeopardy!’ Makes Major Announcement in New Video

Since 1984, Jeopardy! has entertained fans with its endearing host and equally lovable contestants. Typically, fans have two choices when it comes to watching the game show. They can watch from home, which millions upon millions do every night. Or, they can purchase tickets to see the show live and in person.

Sadly, the latter option has been unavailable in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the crowd restrictions that came along with it. Now, however, Jeopardy! is bringing the fans back to the studio!

The game show made the exciting announcement on Twitter just this afternoon. “Welcome back to the Alex Trebek Stage! For the first time in two years, tickets for our studio audience are now available,” they wrote.

Welcome back to the Alex Trebek Stage! For the first time in two years, tickets for our studio audience are now available: — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 11, 2022

Along with the announcement, the talented social media team added a video that somehow makes the return of the Jeopardy! audience feel like seeing an old friend for the first time in years.

As emotional music builds in the background, audio clips from various episodes play over a shot of the empty studio. “It’s not the same without you,” then appears on the screen before the video concludes with a “Welcome back,” to the audience.

Those interested in becoming part of Jeopardy! history in Season 39 will need to keep a close eye on the tickets. As the Jeopardy! website reminds its fans: “Tickets to see a taping of Jeopardy! are free, however, they are also extremely limited and only available on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Who Will Host Season 39 of ‘Jeopardy!’

So, we already have the incredibly exciting news that Jeopardy! will welcome its studio audience back for the coming season. However, the host of Season 39 and beyond is still being kept tightly under wraps.

Since the start of the dual-hosting era, fans have hoped that Ken Jennings would fill Alex Trebek’s impossibly large shoes. Though Mayim Bialik does have her share of supporters, the overwhelming majority seem to prefer the former contestant.

Jeopardy! has given no hints one way or the other, however, leaving fans scrounging for any clue they can find that might point to a permanent host. From profile pictures to television schedules to Jeopardy!’s announcement of their Emmy Award, no tip is too small or far-fetched for fans.

Executive Producer Michael Davies remained infuriatingly vague about the decision as recently as late June. “The stars of our show and Mayim [Bialik] and Ken [Jennings] have done incredible job hosting,” he told Variety. “We hope to have a hosting announcement very, very soon.”

“But with all of our plans — which is more Jeopardy!, not less — we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience. To represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward,” Davies added.

As you can see, that answers absolutely nothing. So, unfortunately for Jeopardy! fans, it appears that the series’ creators plan to leave us in suspense until the very end.