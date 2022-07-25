‘Jeopardy!’ Makes Major Hosting Decision About Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik

Jeopardy! producers just made a huge announcement regarding their vacant permanent hosting spot.

According to Variety, Jeopardy! will continue for the time being with two hosts—both Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings.

Producers cite an expanding demographic audience as one of the reasons for having two hosts.

“With all of our plans for ‘Jeopardy!’ — which is more ‘Jeopardy!,’ not less, more versions — we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward,” executive producer Michael Davies told Variety in June.

It was recently announced that Bialik’s Fox sitcom Call Me Kat would air for a second season. Also, Bialik had recently been tapped to lead the new season of Celebrity Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings recently returned to host the final two weeks of the show before the end of the current season.

The search for a new host after legend Alex Trebek’s death has been rough for show-runners. Producers at first used a roster of celebrities to guest host. They included a wide range of hosts like Katie Couric and LeVar Burton to round out the 2020-21 season. Producers thought they had landed on a final host in long-time executive producer Mike Richards. However, he stepped down just two weeks after the uncovering of some controversial remarks he previously made.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Have Awaited a Decision for a Long Time

Fans of the game show have waited for an announcement on a decision for years. However, many have been critical of Mayim Bialik’s hosting lately.

For instance, on a recent episode, a mistake by Bialik almost cost a contestant $4,000.

Now, in her response, contestant Andie begins with the incorrect response. However, she corrects herself before her time runs out. Mayim, however, cut her off mid-sentence to declare her response incorrect. Luckily for Andie, the judges reviewed the decision and reversed it. She was awarded her $4,000.

However, many fans did not hold back when responding to Bialik’s mistake on Twitter. “Response time was all over the place today. Two seconds, maybe seven, who knows,” one fan complained.

“Mayim hesitates on obvious correct answers, then jumps all over Andy before she even can finish her answer. Glad the judges did the right thing. Now it’s time for the EP to do the right thing and get Ken back,” another wrote.

“Once again mayim bialik is just an all around poor jeopardy host. How many times is she gonna call it wrong??” they wrote.

Ken Jennings returned to Jeopardy! as host on Monday July 18th. He returns to host the final two weeks of season 38. The season concludes on July 29th. Fans will then have to wait until September for the next round of new episodes.