‘Jeopardy!’ Marks End of Beloved Tradition With Touching Alex Trebek Tribute

In 2001, Jeopardy! introduced the “Clue Crew,” a select group of correspondents who would travel the world, serving as ambassadors for the iconic game show. During their travels, the field correspondents, hand-picked by Alex Trebek himself, would record special clues to be used in the series.

Though the majority were still read out by Alex Trebek, a member of the Clue Crew would occasionally appear on screen, reciting a clue from an Australian beach or Antarctic mountainside.

“All TV shows evolve over time to stay fresh, whether it’s changing hosts or the decor on the set,” Alex Trebek explained to Entertainment Weekly at the time. “We’re not tinkering with the format. We’re just presenting material on the show in a newer way. It’s a way of trying to keep up with the times.”

As dedicated as the late Jeopardy! icon was to his hosting lectern, Alex Trebek also had a keen interest in travel. As such, he would often travel with the Clue Crew. And together, they would experience some of the most awe-inspiring sights the world has to offer.

After two decades and the tragic passing of Alex Trebek, however, the Clue Crew finally came to an end. Two of its original members, Sarah Whitcomb Foss and Jimmy McGuire, still have impressive jobs with Jeopardy!. However, they’re working at the studio full-time rather than traveling the globe.

‘Jeopardy!’s Clue Crew Look Back on Twenty Years of Travel With Alex Trebek

The two remaining members of the Clue Crew, Jimmy and Sarah, will always be grateful for their roles with Jeopardy!. At the same time, however, they can’t help but feel a twinge of sadness at the end of their travels – and especially at the loss of Alex Trebek.

“I think that’s what I cherish the most,” Sarah said of her travels with Alex on the Jeopardy! website. “I mean, of course, I got to see him as the quintessential professional on the stage for all those years. But to have just shared a casual meal in a small foreign land somewhere in the middle of the night and have those genuine conversations. That’s what I will hold on to.”

“The access that we were given, people were always just so happy to have us,” Jimmy added. “Whenever we went somewhere we were representing Jeopardy!. And to me, it was a badge of honor.”

When Jimmy McGuire and Sarah Whitcomb Foss were hired by Jeopardy!, they were just starting out in their careers. As such, Alex Trebek played a major role in their young adulthood and they couldn’t be fonder of the memories.

“We found this one place [in Israel] that was open with very few people in it,” Sarah said. “And while we were sitting at the bar together, Alex said to Jimmy and me, ‘So why aren’t you two married?’ And we’re like, oh Alex. No. We’re like brother and sister. We could never be married.'”

“And he goes, ‘No, no, no, no, no, not to each other. Why aren’t you married?'” she continued. “We were both single at the time and he was very concerned about us getting married and having families. Thankfully, he lived to see both of us do just that.”