‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Enters All-Time Top 10 After Winning 14th Straight Game

Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach passed another milestone today. After winning her 14th straight game, she’s now an official member of the show’s all-time top 10 players.

The Nova Scotian career tutor made her Jeopardy! debut on April 5th, and she’s effortlessly swept her competition ever since. And during Friday’s installment (April 22nd), she etched her name among the greatest trivia minds in history after bringing her overall winnings to $320,081.

Mattea Roach is now also the 10th highest earner to ever grace the Alex Trebek Stage.

And the contestant is also the most winningest Canadian in the gameshow’s history. We’d say that she’s completed quite a bit for a recent college grad.

“This has been such a crazy season of streaks, and I was fully thinking Amy [Schneider] might still be here,” Roach said after joining the record books. “If it’s not Amy, there’s going to be some other super-champion that’s just going to knock me out Game 1. I guess what I didn’t realize is maybe I could become the super-champion I wanted to see in the world.”

Mattea Roach Thanks Her High School Debate Coach for Helping her become a Top 10 ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ

To become a top 10 Jeopardy! legend, we would guess that Mattea Roach has an above-average IQ, a strong work ethic, and an incredible memory. But according to Roach, those arent the only things that have helped her make history.

During an episode last week, she also thanked her high school debate coach, Brian Casey, for helping her become the gameshow master that she is today.

And while chatting with the hosts of CBC’s Information Morning Halifax, Casey returned the shoutout with an emotional mention.

“I was not expecting recognition of that sort,” he said. ” It was quite moving. And she called after the show was over. And I don’t know about Mattea, but I was certainly crying. It was lovely.”

In a Tweet, Mattea Roach shared that Casey and his wife are two of her “biggest cheerleaders” and added that they’ve been supporting her since she was a child.

Brian (and his wife Patricia) have been two of my biggest supporters since I was about 12, and they continue to be two of my biggest cheerleaders now. The version of me who is able to succeed on J! wouldn’t exist without them, and I wanted to recognize that while I had the chance — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) April 12, 2022

“The version of me who is able to succeed on [‘Jeopardy!’] wouldn’t exist without them,” Roach declared in a tweet. “And I wanted to recognize that while I had the chance.”

But Brian Casey noted that he can’t take all the credit for Roach’s greatness, though. As he shared with the radio show, the champ has been working hard since she was young. And even as a debater, she was breaking records. During her competitions, she and he partners ranked both nationally and internationally

“Most would not do that in their entire high school lives,” he said. “But they were very successful.”