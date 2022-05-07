‘Jeopardy!’: Mattea Roach’s Win Streak Came to an End Over Insanely Close Margin

With a 23-game winning streak, Mattea Roach etched her name in the Jeopardy! history books. She holds the accolade of the fifth-longest Jeopardy! streak and the longest winning streak for a Canadian contestant, placing her among the top 5 players in the history of the game show. On Friday, Mattea Roach went for her 24th win and fell a dollar short, bringing her incredible streak to an end.

Danielle Maurer, a digital marketing manager from Peachtree Corners, Georgia, took the win with $15,600. Sadly, Mattea Roach had only $15,599 at the end of the game, placing her in second. Despite the loss, Mattea Roach feels nothing but gratitude for her historic run on Jeopardy!.

“It feels still kind of like a dream,” Roach said of her 23-game streak. “I really came down here hoping to maybe win one game, and so I still can’t believe it. You know, it’s strange, obviously I didn’t come through in the last one. But I still feel so happy and so lucky to have had this experience.”

Though her time as Jeopardy! champ is over, Mattea Roach will return for the Tournament of Champions later this year. Throughout her time on the show, Mattea Roach racked up an impressive $560,983, placing her behind only Ken Jennings, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and James Holzhauer in terms of wins and winnings.

“When I think of the caliber of those four players, I really don’t feel like I deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as them to be honest,” Roach said. “And there’s a noticeable financial gap between my money and theirs, but it’s an amazing accomplishment. I can’t believe it. It’s such a huge honor that I am being spoken of in relation to people like Ken, James, Matt, Amy. It’s, wow. There’s no words.”

Mattea Roach Reflects on Her Historic ‘Jeopardy!’ Streak

Following the crushing $1 loss, Mattea Roach expressed no bitterness or despair. On the contrary, the Jeopardy! champ exuded positivity. In a statement posted to her Twitter account, Mattea Roach reflected on her time on Jeopardy!, explaining that the game show changed her life.

“Feeling proud and reflective tonight,” Roach wrote. “Thank you again so much to all who have supported me during my run. It’s almost exactly four months to the day I got the call to go on Jeopardy, and I had no idea back then how much my life would change as a result.”

In a second tweet, Roach said that she would have more to say once she had a chance to process her months on Jeopardy! and eventual loss. She did, however, congratulate Danielle Maurer, the challenger who finally dethroned the long-reigning champ.