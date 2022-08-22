‘Jeopardy!’ May Be Getting a Reboot, But There’s a Twist

“Jeopardy!” is a fan-favorite American gameshow. The show has been on for decades. The show is possibly getting a reboot, but in a different country.

The article, written by TV Zone UK, shared that ITV is in fact in the “early stages” of developing a reboot of the gameshow for the UK. Per the report, Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley is potentially being eyed to host.

The show will follow the same setup as the American “Jeopardy!,” with three contestants per episode, categories to choose from, etc. There is not much more in terms of details right now, as they are still in the beginning stages of development.

Fans of “Jeopardy!” are excited in the comments of the Reddit post. Some are wondering how the difficulty will compare in the reboot to the U.S. version.

One comment says: “I am a huge fan of British quizzing culture, as OP’s comment mentioned. Any University Challenge fans here? I’d be extremely stoked to see a more difficult version of Jeopardy because honestly it’s been hard to go back to Jeopardy after having watched so much UC.”

Fans React to “Jeopardy!” Reboot in the UK

Another Redditor wrote: “Brit here that lives in the states, Jeopardy has been pretty much the only quiz show I’ll watch over here, it seems to be the only one that is actually a true general knowledge show. As for the UK jeopardy, I don’t think it will stand out enough against other quizzes out there, sadly, but I hope I’m wrong.”

Another Reddit post from several months ago states that a pilot was already filmed for the reboot. They wrote: “A pilot for a UK Jeopardy revival was filmed this month with Richard Madeley hosting. ITV have another UK revival of Jeopardy (with Richard Madeley hosting) in the pipeline for lunchtimes when Loose Women is on hiatus.“

The post was accompanied by a link to Bothers Bar.

New season of Fan-Favorite Gameshow is Back Soon

The U.S. version of the show is currently airing re-runs. However, the new season is back this fall. The new season brings several changes, including a new podcast, and new co-hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik. This is the first time “Jeopardy!” has two co-hosts rather than one host.

Jennings and Bialik were the interim co-hosts after the passing of longtime host Alex Trebek. Just a month ago, EP Michael Davies announced that the two are officially the permanent co-hosts of the show.

“Jeopardy!” is back on September 12.