‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Apologizes to Fans During Instagram Live

“Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik reportedly apologizes to the TV game show’s fans during her recent Instagram Live chat.

According to Good Housekeeping, the “Jeopardy!” host was on Instagram Live and couldn’t remember which account she was on at the time. Which was either her personal Instagram or the account for her “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown” podcast. She originally was planning to be on Instagram Live to announce the winners of the educational books giveaway in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

In the 30-seconds clip, “Jeopardy!” star declared, “Hi everybody, was I supposed to do this from this account? I don’t know. Hmm, I don’t remember. Hi everyone, I’m live but I think I’m going to go over to the Bialik’s Breakup Instagram, so if you’re not following us … You should go there now ‘cause I think I was supposed to do this from that account. Sorry!”

Upon realizing she messed up, Mayim re-appeared in another Instagram Live to offer up another apology for the confusion. “OK, now I did it! Hi again, thank you everyone for following me. Sorry, I got a little confused.”

Luckily, she was able to announce the 22 winners of the giveaway.

Mayim Bialik Opens Up About What It’s Like to Host ‘Jeopardy!’

During a recent interview on “Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” Mayim Bialik spoke about what it is like to be a “Jeopardy!” host. “It’s unbelievable. I mean, it is super fun and I love it, but it is non-stop thinking, talking, having someone in your ear, constantly calculating. I mean, if you think it’s hard for the contestants to know all those things, imagine having to read them all those things. It’s very difficult.”

When asked what percentage of clues she knows before the contestants, the “Jeopardy!” host gave a surprisingly low number. “About one. If there’s a science category, obviously. I do really well with biblical history. But other than that, the kind of knowledge these contestants have, it is so phenomenal. It’s so specific. But also they have to do everything under pressure. If you give me 10 minutes, I could maybe figure out a question.”

Meanwhile, Bialik spoke about the stress of being on the “Jeopardy!” stage. “I mean, that’s the thing. It’s doing it under pressure. With all of that stuff going on, it is an extra set of skill just to be able to hit that little button.”

Bialik is currently sharing “Jeopardy!” hosting duties with the game show’s legend Ken Jennings. While Jennings is unavailable for a bit longer, Bialik is covering most of the episodes throughout the summer. She is also planning to host upcoming tournaments.