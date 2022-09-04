‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Made This Change That Irritated Some Fans

Criticism continues to plague Mayim Bialik as Jeopardy! fans become irritated with a thing that the game show host recently changed.

According to Looper, fans of the game show are now irritated with Bialik after she’s been referring to the first round of the show as being “Single Jeopardy”. How it usually works is that the first one is simply “Jeopardy” and the second round is “Double Jeopardy”. Of course, this random moment has got the fans talking – and not in a good way.

“There’s no reason hearing Mayim say ‘Single Jeopardy’ should annoy me as much as it does,” one critic proclaimed. “But it makes me irrationally annoyed.”

Another critic states that this kind of “mess up” warrants Ken Jennings to take over the hosting duties of the show. “I can’t take hearing Mayim Bialik say ‘Single Jeopardy’ much longer,” the critic wrote.

Meanwhile, Bialik did set the record straight about the situation by saying she actually did not make up the term. During an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show in April 2022, Bialik revealed that while the clue boards she reviews say “Single Jeopardy”, she also said the late hosting icon Alex Trebek used to phase as well. “There’s 86 people watching what I’m doing, listening. If they wanted me to redo it, I would’ve been happy to redo it, button one said anything.”

Bialik also said in a different interview if she does mess up a line, she’s forced to reshoot. She noted that nothing goes on air without being approved by both producers and researchers. “I say things all the time where they’ll be like, ‘What? Do it again.” So it’s not like Mayim’s going rogue. Everything is very carefully monitored. There’s a thing in my ear, I promise.”

Mayim Bialik Describes Hosting ‘Jeopardy’ as Overwhelming ‘In a Really Good Way’

During a recent appearance on the Insider Jeopardy! Podcast, Mayim Bialik, along with Ken Jennings, opened up about what it’s like to host Jeopardy! “It’s overwhelming,” Bialik stated. “But in a really good way.”

Bialik also said that she does know about the reactions and remarks about her hosting. “I mean, we’re still people. I can’t say that when you hear things that are constructive criticism that you don’t start thinking a little too much about it. But I don’t know, I kind of take everybody’s opinion both with a grain of salt but also believe everybody has a right to their opinion.”

Jennings also reflected on first discovering the “passionate” Jeopardy! fan base when he was a contestant. He recalled how some viewers didn’t enjoy watching him and would constantly make comments. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s like three more months of this. This guy’s going to have a bad summer. I just kind of had to dissociate. Jeopardy!’s got such a big diverse audience, you’re not going to be able to please everybody every night. But I think that’s a virtue of having a couple hosts.”