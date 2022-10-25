‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Shares Powerful Tribute to ‘Call Me Kat’ Costar Leslie Jordan

Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik mourned the loss of her friend and Call Me Kat Costar Leslie Jordan on her Twitter. She shared a series of images of the actor. “They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan,” Bialik captioned the images. “He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much – it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy.”

Bialik posted three images of Leslie Jordan along with a text message. One was a picture of the pair together, smiling wide. Another she posted was a fun image of Jordan holding a hairless cat on the red carpet. Finally, she shared a candid snapshot of a shirtless Jordan as a much younger man. He sports a heck of a mustache and has chest hair to spare. The final attached image had a block of text in tribute to Jordan.

“There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family,” Bialik wrote. “Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty, and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie.”

Mayim Bialik’s tribute to Leslie Jordan

Bialik went on to describe some of the odd, but lovable ticks Leslie Jordan had. “The man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh. We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time.”

Leslie Jordan played cafe baker Phil on the show Call Me Kat. Fans noted the chemistry he had with the series lead Mayim Bialik. November 10th’s episode was set to introduce his character’s love interest, Jalen (guest star John Griffin). On Monday, while driving in Los Angeles, Jordan is suspected to have had a medical emergency that resulted in a fatal car accident. He was 67 years old. The Fox comedy’s third season will be postponed after Jordan’s death. At the time of his death, Jordan had completed filming nine episodes of Season 3 (four of which have aired).

Leslie Jordan, hailing from Chattanooga, Tennessee, won an Emmy in 2005 for his role as Beverly Leslie on Will & Grace. In addition to this sitcom success, Jordan also starred in The Cool Kids. Jordan’s resume boasts a wide range of credits, including Hearts Afire, Boston Legal, and Fantasy Island. He played various roles in the hit series, American Horror Story.