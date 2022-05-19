‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Speaks Out About Becoming ‘More Comfortable’ in Hosting Role

Mayim Bialik is well on her way to finding her voice as the first female host on “Jeopardy.” However, the actress admits it will take some time to be as comfortable as former host Alex Trebek who made the gig look effortless.

“You know, sometimes I’ll say things, and I’ll be like, ‘How did that come out of my mouth and why?’ but that’s sort of me in life in general,” the 46-year-old tells Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday during an interview. “So, I take it everywhere I go. I’m definitely becoming more comfortable,” she continued.

Bialik, who has been behind the iconic lectern since 2021, recently revealed she found out how to deal with roadblocks that come with the job.

“As I become the rhythm of the person talking in my ear, it becomes a little bit easier,” she said about asking the contestants the questions. “But, you know, on any given day it’s a lot of words coming out of one mouth, and of course it’s edits and pickups and all those things.”

She added, “But it’s a lot of energy to expend ’cause you want every contestant to feel as excited and special.”

She began hosting the current season of “Jeopardy!” after production fired Mike Richards last fall. She began sharing hosting duties alongside “Jeopardy!” Greatest Of All Time tournament winner Ken Jennings, who had been a frontrunner to host the show.

Mayim Bialik to return for season 3 of her series, ‘Call Me Kat’

In addition to getting her groove on “Jeopardy,” she’s also coming into her own on “Call Me Kat,” which Fox has renewed for a third season. The “Big Bang Theory” alum stars in the lead role. She also shared that there is so much potential for the upcoming season when production begins.

“I mean, honestly, we left on a cliffhanger and it’s exciting because we really left it open in terms of, like, a lot can happen,” she said. “We are very excited to be a multi-cam [show] that gets to keep creating. We know that we are very rare and we’re just very excited we have a cast that really likes each other. And we love playing together. We’re super excited. It sounds nuts, but we have so much fun playing together and it’s a real blessing to be able to create something different every week.”

Beyond Bialik, the cast includes Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, and Swoosie Kurtz. For Bialik, she says she couldn’t be happier to work with the extraordinary cast.

“I have to say, you know, every member of our cast, there’s something so exceptional about them,” she said of her costars. “I texted each of them yesterday because each of them brings something so specific and special.”

The show’s first two seasons premiered in January 2021 and 2022, respectively. Hence, it’s likely that Season 3 will debut in January 2023, but no official premiere date has been announced.