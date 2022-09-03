‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Says She ‘Thinks Too Much’ About the Critics

Criticism comes in many shapes and sizes and it can wear a person like Mayim Bialik of Jeopardy! down if she is not careful. It appears that Bialik has heard some of the words shared about her hosting duties. She splits things up on the famed game show with Ken Jennings. Yes, there are many fans who prefer Ken would host all the shows over Mayim. That’s not happening and so, well, fans are fans. Criticism just pours down like a heavy flooding rain. What does Bialik do with the level and number of critics taking aim at her these days?

“We’re still people, so I can’t say that, when you hear things that are constructive criticism, you don’t start thinking a little too much about it,” Bialik said according to The Sun. “I take everybody’s opinion with a grain of salt and also believe everybody has a right to their opinion. I feel like if I make a mistake, even if we can go back and edit it, it feels very embarrassing. Because I think people are like, ‘Oh, she’s a celebrity,’ or ‘Oh, she’s got a Ph.D., she shouldn’t make simple math errors,’ but sometimes I do! It’s very stressful, sorry!”

‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts Receive Support From Executive Producer

Jennings said, “I just kind of had to dissociate. Jeopardy! has got such a big, diverse audience, you’re not gonna be able to please everybody every night. But I think that’s the virtue of having a couple of hosts. It’s a matter of taste and hosting style.” Bialik and Jennings made their comments on a recent episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast.

For his part, executive producer Michael Davies appears to be quite pleased that both are on board with Jeopardy!. In a statement, he has said, “Mayim and Ken are both extraordinarily talented and simply lovely humans. They support the staff and each other. They love and respect this institution of a television program. In return, the staff and I are honored to work alongside them.” By the way, it was Davies’ idea to start up a podcast about the show and all things Jeopardy!.

Bialik will be hosting Celebrity Jeopardy! this year. It will be on ABC this fall and looks to have a lot of fun lined up. She also will be back hosting the daily show in January 2023. Jennings’ fans will have the entire fall to enjoy him behind the famed podium. But Ken also will be busy hosting the Tournament of Champions. That’s something he knows a little about as a champ himself. It lines up to be an interesting TV season where there’s Jeopardy! involved.