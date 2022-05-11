‘Jeopardy!’ Meets CW’s ‘The 100’ With a Famous Contestant

For nearly 40 years, Jeopardy! has entertained viewers with nightly competitions between countless impressive contestants. Typically, these contestants are everyday people with a penchant for trivia. Every now and then, however, someone with a little fame to their name will appear on the game show.

Last night’s edition of Jeopardy! was one such episode, featuring Mallory Kass as one of its contestants. Kass is a children’s book editor and bestselling YA fantasy and sci-fi author, which is impressive in itself. In addition, however, Mallory Kass is also the mind behind the CW series The 100. Kass’ book, published under the same name, was adapted into the long-running drama series in 2014.

“I wrote the books under the pen name Kass Morgan,” Mallory Kass explained. “And when it was turned into a TV show, I definitely thought that was the coolest thing that would ever happen in my life.”

For Mallory Kass, however, appearing on Jeopardy! is even more unbelievable than her creation becoming a television series. “But then this happened,” she said. “So I feel very fortunate to be here.”

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik’s children must either be big fans of the novels or the series (or both), because she said, “My kids are going to freak out when I tell them about you.”

Historic Contestant Mattea Roach Calls ‘Jeopardy!’ a Life-Changing Experience

For Mattea Roach, the most recent superchamp contestant on Jeopardy!, her time on the game show was nothing short of a life-changing experience. Though she was all smiles, giggles, and dramatic hand gestures on Jeopardy!, the historic contestant says that this is far from her real-life personality.

“I’m naturally much more introverted and private,” Roach explained in her Jeopardy! tell-all. “Until recently, I viewed myself as a pessimistic and neurotic person by nature. I found it difficult to disconnect myself from thought processes which reminded me that all good things must eventually come to an end.”

During her weeks on Jeopardy! however, Mattea Roach noticed a profound change in her mindset. According to her, the Jeopardy! lot is brimming with “infectious positive energy”. So much so that it eventually rubbed off on her.

“Even though I had spent the three weeks between getting called to appear on the show and taping my first batch of episodes in a nervous fugue, it was impossible for me to maintain a bad mood while I was on the lot,” Roach recalled. “If I looked like I was having the time of my life while taping my games, it’s because I was.”

“I genuinely did not believe, prior to a few months ago, that I was capable of enjoying myself with such wild abandon,” the young champ continued. “And the realization that such joy is possible for me has changed me forever for the better.”