‘Jeopardy!’ New Champ Mattea Roach Officially Qualifies for Tournament of Champions

Current “Jeopardy!” champ Mattea Roach is on a 15-day winning streak, which means she officially qualifies for the upcoming Tournament of Champions.

Roach follows the path of several other contestants this season before her. Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider already made history by winning 38 games and 40 games, respectively. They also each earned over $1.3 million during their runs.

Now, Mattea Roach is the latest record-breaking “Jeopardy!” super champion. Per the show’s website, Roach sits seventh on the leaderboard for consecutive wins and tenth on the leaderboard for regular season winnings. In 15 games, Roach has won $352,781, which is a mind-boggling amount of money for her.

“I’m only 23. So, this is like so much more money than I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Roach said in a behind-the-scenes interview. “It’s really amazing. I’m so grateful.”

Mattea Roach’s “Jeopardy!” success also means she’s secured her spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions. Only contestants who’ve won more than four or five games can compete in the all-star competition. Roach sits only behind Amodio and Schneider for wins and earnings compared to other champions this season.

She even mentally prepared herself to face Schneider before coming on the regular season show.

“This has been such a crazy season of streaks,” Roach said. “I was fully thinking, you know, Amy might still be here. If it’s not Amy, there’s going to be some other super-champion that’s just going to knock me out of game one. And then, I guess what I didn’t realize is maybe I could become the super champion I wanted to see in the world.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Says She’s ‘No James Holzhauer’

Before this season of super champions, including Mattea Roach, two “Jeopardy!” legends held the top spots for consecutive wins and earnings. Ken Jennings dominated the game with 74 wins, while James Holzhauer earned nearly $2.5 million in half as many games as Jennings.

While Schneider and Amodio unseated Holzhauer in consecutive wins, he still reigns supreme when it comes to single-game and regular-season winnings. He preferred to make big, risky wagers with incredible rewards, but Mattea Roach wanted to take a different avenue. Her wagers generally are small and safe.

“I’m not one of those people who’s like, this is, you know, ‘the house’s money’ or money to play around with,” Roach said. “I’m no James Holzhauer. So, I like to be conservative with wagering.”

Her strategy has definitely paid off, as Roach continues to see the competition. But at the end of the day, winning isn’t the most important thing to her.

“I am genuinely having so much fun,” Roach said. “I’ve told that to everyone that I’ve played against before every game. Like, have fun up there. You’ll play better and this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Why would you not want to have fun?”