‘Jeopardy!’ Producer Hints at New Format for Upcoming Season of ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’

When you sit down at your TV set and watch Celebrity Jeopardy! this fall, then there will be some changes afoot. We know that you love to see celebrities do their best in the famed game. But change is coming, and it’s a pretty good one. The format will be a little different. We get that word from Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies.

Now, before you throw a hissy fit, we should say that the game will be played as always. You bet there will be Final Jeopardy! so just chill out. But, there will be a slight difference. Davies, according to E! Online, is having this Celebrity Jeopardy! become a 13-week tournament.

Davies, in an interview with TV Guide, is expressing his excitement about the “somewhat new format.” Oh, the stars will be playing in hour-long shows. Forget that 30-minute jazz. We get to see the famous take their turns at answering questions put forth from the clues.

Mayim Bialik Will Host ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’

Mayim Bialik is the host of this version and it’ll be on ABC, not in syndication. Davies added, “The response has been phenomenal from our fans and the celebrities.” He does promise “a very authentic Jeopardy! experience.” Additionally, Davies said, “What people want to see is celebrities put under the same pressure.” When will Celebrity Jeopardy! premiere? We’ve got you covered. Look for it on September 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central, on ABC.

With this news coming out about Celebrity Jeopardy!, the fans should know that Ken Jennings will be overseeing the daytime show. For many fans, they might just wish that Ken could do the whole show. You know, from the daily show to specials to tournaments. He’s going to oversee the Tournament of Champions this fall and that’s a good thing. It’s not that Bialik would do a subpar job. But Jennings has some cache with the series. After all, he is a champion of the game. Ken fans can get their fill.

After Bialik gets through with Celebrity Jeopardy!, she’s going to be on the daily show starting in January. What might change things up a little bit? The only thing that could affect this schedule is Bialik’s sitcom. At this time, she is working on her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat. We do know that Jennings will be making a guest-starring appearance there. It will seem odd to see both of them at the same place together. Still, it does offer fans a chance to giggle at their interaction. While the fans bicker about the host situation at times, it appears that Jennings and Bialik both get along with one another.