‘Jeopardy!’ Puts Your American History Knowledge to the Test with Special 4th of July Quiz

“Jeopardy!” celebrated the Fourth of July earlier today with a special American History-themed quiz, designed to test fans’ knowledge.

Don’t worry, this quiz is much lower stakes than an actual “Jeopardy!” game. As it says on the show’s website, there are no prizes at stake, just the ultimate bragging rights.

If you want to take the quiz, you can check it out here. But here are some of the clues that the trivia show posed for fans.

The quiz starts out asking about the Declaration of Independence and the date it was actually adopted. That date happens to be July 4, 1776. Although most forefathers signed it on August 2.

Then we jump to a clue about the motto for the Great Seal of the United States. In Latin, the motto reads, “E Pluribus Unum,” which means “Out of many, one.”

The third clue asks where the first continental congress meeting took place on September 5, 1774. The answer is Philadelphia, a city that our forefathers returned to many times.

Then “Jeopardy!” asks who the president of the continental congress was in May 1775. The correct response is John Hancock, who’s known for his large signature on the Declaration of Independence.

Questions five, six, and seven all concern the Declaration of Independence, while questions eight and nine talk about the Ameican Flag. The last question on the quiz talks about a Fourth of July party run by Thomas Jefferson.

Happy Fourth! Get in the patriotic spirit and test your knowledge of America’s birthday with our Independence Day quiz: https://t.co/HBhL0mz3n2 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 4, 2022

‘Jeopardy!’ Highlights Recent Champion Who Sings National Anthem

In another celebratory Fourth of July post, “Jeopardy!” featured current champion Eleanor Dixon, who won her first game on Friday, July 1. Tonight, she faces off against new competitors in her second match-up.

The game show shared a video of host Mayim Bialik introducing a fun fact about Dixon earlier today.

“As we celebrate America’s Independence Day, it seems only fitting we feature champion, Eleanor Dixon,” Bialik began in the video. “Who in her spare time sings the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ in venues ranging from middle school lacrosse games to Pro/Am skimboarding competitions. She certainly hit a high note with a big win on Friday’s show. But today, it could be Yungshen or Andie’s turn to shine on the Alex Trebek stage.”

Unfortunately, we don’t get a sample of Dixon singing the national anthem in the video. But perhaps it will come up in a later clip if she continues to win at “Jeopardy!”

On Friday, Dixon led the first round of “Jeopardy!” by just $400. She then led Double Jeopardy by about $2,000 after making a massively critical Daily Double wager. During the final round, Dixon’s opponents wagered low, though they were all within $6,000 of each other. Only Dixon wagered big with $8,600. Her big wager paid off when all three contestants answered correctly, putting her in the lead by at least $7,000.

Stay tuned to find out if Dixon’s “Jeopardy!” journey continues after tonight’s match.