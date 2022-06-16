‘Jeopardy!’: Reality Stars Hilariously React After Contestants Completely Whiff on Question About Their Show

Reality television has become such a big part of our regular TV viewing. So much, in fact, that even contestants on the long-running game show, Jeopardy! are up to date on many of the ins and out’s of some of the most popular reality TV shows. However, one Jeopardy! contestant fell just a little bit short during one reality-TV-related question…whiffing on the answer by missing out on one specific element, and Jeopardy! fans, including a few reality TV stars, have had a lot to say about the gaff!

Jeopardy! Contestant Falls Short on One Reality TV Question

During a recent episode of the iconic quiz show, one contestant selected a question in the “3 For the Show” category. The Jeopardy! player knew the first part of the answer (or question, if we’re getting technical). However, the contestant failed to come up with the reality show’s complete title.

“Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Garcelle Beauvais get ‘real,'” Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik asks during the recent episode. Now, the contestant got the first part right, responding with: “Who are The Real Housewives.” But, this wasn’t enough, and the game show host asked the contestant to be “more specific.”

Not sure how to respond to this, the contestant responds, looking quite uncertain about her answer. “Of Orange County?” she says.

“No,” Bialik replies, noting that the correct answer is “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.“

Real Housewives Hilariously Reacts To One Jeopardy! Contestant’s Response

Later, one of the Real Housewives named in the initial clue took to her Instagram page, responding to the Jeopardy! moment.

“I love @jeopardy #BeverlyHillsbaby,” says Kyle Richards, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in her Insta post.

Then, another star of the popular reality TV series comments on Richards’ post. Lisa Rinna writes: “HELLO!!!!! Orange County?”

Rinna even shares the clip on her own Insta, noting, “Repost from @kylerichards18. I love @jeopardy #BeverlyHillsbaby *We love a @jeopardy moment!!”

Fans of the Popular Game Show Are Not Happy About This Bialik Quirk

Recently, some Jeopardy! fans have sounded off about one of host Mayim Bialik’s quirks that they do not like. This quirk, fans note, is Bialik relying on the producers far too much when declaring whether an answer is correct or incorrect.

“If Mayim relies on the producers for her to affirm a contestant’s correct/incorrect response, why aren’t the pauses edited in post-production?” notes one Jeopardy! fan on a recent Reddit post.

“Wouldn’t it reflect better on her and the show if there is a more presentable finished product?” the fan points out. Maybe this would reflect better…but every host has their own style. Maybe this is Bialik’s way of setting herself apart from other game show hosts!