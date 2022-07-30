‘Jeopardy!’ Recaps Epic Season 38 in Just One Minute: VIDEO

Season 38 of Jeopardy! kicked off last September and concluded yesterday. During those few months, a lot happened. So much that America’s favorite quiz show tributed the massively unique season with a quick recap. And I mean quick. Watch the clip below to experience all of season 38 in just one minute.

You might need to watch that a few times if you want to catch everything. However, despite a multitude of memorable contestants, the clip primarily focused on Jeopardy!‘s three biggest season 38 winners. In fact, it deemed the trio of super champs “a battle of the generations for the generations.” Those reigning champs include Mattea Roach, Amy Schneider, and Matt Amodio.

The clip first visits Matt Amodio’s memorable 38-day streak, recalling what fans eventually deemed the “Amodio rodeo.” Afterward, we took a look at Amy Schneider’s string of wins, who went on to see an impressive 40-game streak. As per the above clip, she fell into second place on the Jeopardy! leader board, trailing behind the game show’s all-time super champ and current game show host Ken Jennings.

In addition, the clip also allows us to revisit 23-year-old Mattea Roach’s memorable winning streak, taking 23 wins at just 23 years old.

Jeopardy! fans, enamored with this year’s contestants, shared their love for the game show and its players in the comments. One gushed, “To watch Matt and Amy again is a massive blessing!”

A second commented, “What a crazy season,” and we couldn’t agree more. In addition to a lineup of history-making super champs, the early half of the season underwent major drama as hosting duties shifted multiple times. Fortunately, when the new season airs, it will return with not one but two permanent cohosts.

‘Jeopardy!’ Plans to Move Forward With Both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik

Like it or not, both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will return to host season 39 of Jeopardy! this fall. Fans first met the two celebrities as cohosts early on in the season as the game show underwent major drama thanks to its former executive producer and host Mike Richards.

Things began to spiral behind the scenes at Jeopardy! when its longtime beloved host, Alex Trebek, passed away in 2020. In an effort to replace the game show icon, producers held a kind of hosting audition on broadcast television for the remainder of the season with a lineup of celebrity guest hosts running the show.

Eventually, those “auditions” became void because Mike Richards, the game show’s former executive producer, nominated himself to fill Trebek’s shoes. And that he did, for a week or so. However, soon enough, controversial statements that he previously made during an appearance on a podcast saw him booted from the show. In stepped Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik.

Jeopardy!‘s decision to keep the two stars on as cohosts was met with mixed reactions. Jennings, from the get-go, has been the fan-favorite choice, however, others argue the position should go to Bialik, who adds a new layer to the long-running game show. That said, Mayim Bialik is not only set to host the flagship show but she’s also been hired to serve as host on the upcoming season of Celebrity Jeopardy! as well.