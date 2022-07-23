‘Jeopardy!’: Remembering the Wildest Moments in the Game Show’s History

Game show fans know that Jeopardy! has been a genre mainstay for decades. And, with over forty years of episodes in the game show’s catalog, there’s no doubt that there have been some moments to remember. Now, we are remembering some of these moments that have now become a big part of the iconic game show TV history.

Looking At Some Of Jeopardy!’s Wildest Moments Over The Years

The latest version of Jeopardy! hit the airwaves in 1984. And, since then, fans have enjoyed many years of entertaining rounds of the popular answer-question quiz show. And, one of these moments came in 2015 when one Final Jeopardy! contestant headed to this final round all by herself.

In this episode, Kristin Sausville was the returning champion. However, both of her opponents fell into the read after the Double Jeopardy! round. This left Sausville as the only contestant to make it to the final round. She did get the question wrong. However, she was able to continue on to a successful five-game winning streak.

Who Can Forget The $1 Jeopardy! Win?

Another one of the popular game show’s most memorable moments came just a few years ago in 2017 when one contestant secured a win with just $1 in winnings. The contestant, Manny Abell entered the Final Jeopardy! round sitting dead last in third place. However, Manny’s opponents weren’t doing so hot, either. Both of Manny’s opponents wagered themselves into the negative, securing Manny’s win.

In 2018, the Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek found it to be quite hilarious when the contestants on one episode showed that they held zero knowledge about football. As the round came to a close, Trebek told the contestants they will be taking a look a the “$1,000 clue, just for the fun of it.”

The late Jeopardy! icon teased that he was fairly confident the players weren’t about to answer this clue correctly since they had missed the previous four opportunities in the “Talkin’ Football” category. “If you guys ring in and get this one, I will die,” Trebek quips. And, no one got it right.

They Keep Trying To Add Years To Diana Ross’s Real Age…

Earlier this year, two contestants missed a clue when they majorly overestimated Diana Ross’s age. The former Supreme is in her seventies, but contestants Karen Johnson and Finn Corrigan did not know this bit of info.

The clue that day was “In 2021 at age 95, this singer achieved a Guinness World Record for the oldest person to release an album of new material.” Both Johnson and Corrigan guessed Diana Ross. They were way off from the correct answer which is Tony Bennett. This, fans know refers to the iconic crooner’s album collab with Lady Gaga just last year.

“Deepest apologies to the iconic Diana Ross!” Johnson noted after the gaffe.

“I didn’t really think you were the answer, but was running out of time and had to put something!” the Jeopardy! contestant adds.

“Me too!” Corrigan responded.

“I knew she was not nearly that old but better to write something than nothing,” the contestant adds. “Just glad we’re in this together hahahaha.”

Still, just a few months later Diana Ross’s age became the topic again…aging her into her 90s one more time. The clue read “Your standard phonograph record until the 1950s, or the age Diana Ross turned in 2022.” The answer was 78…however Jeopardy! player Jake Marvin overestimated by quite a lot guessing the answer to be 90 years old.