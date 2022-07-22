‘Jeopardy!’ Remembers Legendary Host Alex Trebek on What Would Be His 82nd Birthday

Jeopardy! is celebrating the man that made the show on what would have been his 82nd birthday. Alex Trebek was born in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada on July 22, 1940.

Happy 82nd birthday to the man who showed us the power of knowledge 🎂



Celebrate Alex’s incredible legacy by learning about the recently-opened Trebek Center at @hopeofthevalley, an organization near and dear to his heart: https://t.co/9pBnSPeAj1 pic.twitter.com/2fPANLGeC3 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 22, 2022

Hope of the Valley is an effort to assist the homeless in California. The Trebek Center is a recent addition that converted a skate center into a shelter. The organization purchased a 23,000-square-foot Northridge Roller Rink called Skateland. The skate center operated for 60 years up until the pandemic. Like many businesses, the rink was forced to close during the pandemic.

City council member John Lee was an early supporter of the project, and he helped make it part of the mayor’s “A Bridge of Home” initiative. That secured a large part of the funding needed for renovation.

There are a lot of ways to help The Trebek Center. Donors can sponsor a room. There are 107 cubicle rooms for residents at The Trebek Center. A $3,000 donation secures naming rights for each room. “Plank sponsors” have their names placed on a wall in the center for a $500 donation. There’s also the Trebek Tribute Wall. The wall accepts gifts of various amounts from $5,000 up to $250,000. There is also the “Bed-in-a-Bag” option which is available for a $50 donation.

Learn more about The Trebek Center and how you can contribute to Alex Trebek’s legacy at their website.

‘Jeopardy!’s’ Alex Trebek and Hope of the Valley

Alex Trebek was passionate about Hope of the Valley. The rescue mission opened in 2009 and began as a small mission ran out of San Pablo Lutheran Church in Sun Valley. When it began, they served hot meals to homeless men, women and children.

As the non-profit expanded operations, it offered showers, classes and more in an effort to improve the lives of the area’s homeless. They opened their first shelter in 2012. It was a 30-bed facility. That triggered rapid growth over the next decade. Hope of the Valley broke ground on The Trebek Center in 2021. The organization now has 17 facilities in all. There are 170 family and youth beds. An additional 138 emergency beds are available. There are 818 interim housing beds, 13 recovery beds and 30 safe parking spots.

When Alex Trebek passed away in 2020, there were an estimated 160,000 homeless people in his adopted home of California. It is a far higher number than any other state in the United States. Fighting the problem became a passion of the late Jeopardy! host.