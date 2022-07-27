‘Jeopardy!’ Reveals Alex Trebek’s Permanent Replacements

Jeopardy! producers have just announced the installment of two permanent hosts. And they’re pretty familiar for fans of the long-running game show.

Both former champ Ken Jennings and actress Mayim Bialik will continue hosting the beloved series.

New showrunner and producer Michael Davies made the announcement Wednesday. He announced via blog post that both Jennings and Bialik will split hosting duties. He also announced they will split hosting duties for the various Jeopardy! specials, as well.

The show’s official Twitter account revealed the news in a tweet on Wednesday.

Please join us in welcoming the official co-hosts of Jeopardy!, @kenjennings and @missmayim! We couldn’t be more thrilled.



For more on our new hosts and new initiatives, click to read a note from Jeopardy! EP @embassydavies: https://t.co/U8MeXCdsec pic.twitter.com/WTSAnZPAv2 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 27, 2022

Show producers wanted to create a more permanent schedule. They decided to have Jennings host the new season, which starts in September. Jennings’ time as host will run through the year’s end. Bialik is set to take over as host in January.

The move allows Bialik to film her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat, which was recently renewed for a second season.

Jennings will also host the Second Chance competition and Tournament of Champions. Bialik returns for ABC’s primetime Celebrity Jeopardy! She will also host a couple of new tournaments, too.

Production on the new season will begin Monday.

Jeopardy! producer Michael Davies announced the news in a blog plost. He starts by providing the updates on the hosts, explaining the process, and thanking everyone involved. Then, he explains the show’s new plans.

‘Jeopardy!’ Producer’s Full Statement on New Hosts

“So, I mentioned our plans for the future…” he began.

“Well, the future will start this Monday as we launch three new initiatives on a single day:

1. Repeat season is upon us. But instead of repeating our tournaments as we have in the past, this year, my fellow producers and I have handpicked six weeks of some of our favorite episodes of the season, featuring our closest games, super-champions, and some of the people who will be announced as part of our inaugural Second Chance competition.

2. Jeopardy! Highlights. Starting Monday, we will be releasing a daily three minute highlight recap of the day’s Jeopardy! episode on our website, across all of our social, and with our partner affiliates. Now, for the first time, you can catch up with the key moments of each and every game.

3. “Inside Jeopardy!” Podcast. Because all of the above gives us so much to talk about, and because there is always so much to talk about on Jeopardy! (it’s a sport, remember?) we will be launching a topical weekly podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts. Hosted by the Jeopardy! producers, including me, “Inside Jeopardy!” will give you all an inside look into everything going on behind the scenes at America’s Favorite Quiz Show: everything from gameplay analysis and behind-the-scenes stories, to official announcements, and special interviews. Please subscribe now to “Inside Jeopardy!”(Opens an external site) on Spotify, Apple or wherever you listen to podcasts.

On Monday’s podcast, we will announce all of the contestants who will be returning for a Second Chance to become a Jeopardy! champion. And I will share my vision for Jeopardy!’s future, including new developments in the areas of pop culture and sports, plans for a Jeopardy! Honors awards show and my biggest and most passionately held idea: a Jeopardy! Masters league in primetime or on a streaming platform.

To conclude, I want to congratulate both Mayim and Ken. They have both been a joy to work with. They have my commitment, my producer oath, that I will focus on nothing but improving the show around them so that they can do their best work and approach every day in the studio with excitement and energy. And speaking of, we’re back in the Alex Trebek Stage on Monday. I simply can’t wait.

Courage,

Michael Davies

Executive Producer, Jeopardy!“

Fans can look for Ken Jennings to host the first episode of Season 39 in September.