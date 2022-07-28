‘Jeopardy!’ Reveals Hosting Schedule for Season 39

Now that the host question around Jeopardy! has been solved, what does the schedule for Season 39 look like? We do know that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are going to take part in different shows. Bialik will host Celebrity Jeopardy!, a couple of new tournaments, and the Jeopardy! National College Championship. She’s also going to be balancing her schedule on the game show along with her commitment to her sitcom Call Me Kat.

For Jennings, he will start out the gate as the daytime show host. He’s going to be on from September through December, which will then be followed up by Bialik. While Jennings is there, he’s going to oversee the popular Tournament of Champions. That’s something he’s quite familiar with as a champ himself. Deadline also reports that Jennings will host the inaugural Second Chance competition.

‘Jeopardy!’ Plans To Avoid Flip-Flopping Situation Around Hosts

Executive producer Michael Davies wrote, “We have so much Jeopardy! to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed.” Davies also boasted in a note that viewership is up. He noted that more than 27 million viewers were tuning in to Jeopardy! during the season. Davies added that the game show is “the most-watched entertainment show on all of television.”

Last season, there was a lot of flip-flopping between hosts. Davies notes that he knows that viewers value consistency. So, there will be less of the flip-flop taking place. He also said that the show would keep people notified about any changes that take place. It looks like the show might be righting itself after some rocky periods of time. Jeopardy! is so beloved by millions of people. The ongoing back-and-forth about the host situation might have worn thin on Davies and others. We don’t know but what they did do is shore up the host situation. Having Jennings and Bialik there will help a lot.

Of course, longtime fans know that Jennings has a personal history with the show. He remains quite sentimental when it comes to late host Alex Trebek. The former champion knows what it takes to win on the game show. Maybe he can keep a watchful eye over how contestants play. Nope, he will not be giving them any hints or clues around how to win on there. But when it comes to knowing the playing landscape of Jeopardy!, he’s got a leg up on the contestants due to his history there. Tune in to see Ken and Mayim take their turns as hosts.