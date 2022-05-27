‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Sets Another Record for the Show

This season of Jeopardy! has been an eventful one, with not one but five contestants achieving double-digit winning streaks. Almost immediately after Mattea Roach’s 23-win streak ended earlier this month, Ryan Long stepped onto the scene, ready to challenge the young Canadian’s impressive record.

To the delight of Jeopardy! fans, who quickly grew to adore Ryan Long thanks to his quiet confidence and bold betting strategy, the rideshare driver is now on his 10th win. In a recent Instagram post, Jeopardy! shared the exciting news. “Ryan Long is our FIFTH double-digit champ this season!” the caption reads. “We’re breaking records, people.”

Though Ryan Long is the polar opposite of expressive champion Mattea Roach, he’s shared some intriguing facts about his life in Philadelphia. Along with his work as a rideshare driver, he once fostered four newborn kittens with the help of his eight-year-old son.

He also does a fantastic Arnold Schwarzenegger impression and worked on an “Amish farm” to help put food on the table for his family. The new champ worried aloud that his stories would make people think he was weird, but every new detail learned about Ryan Long only makes Jeopardy! fans love him more.

Ryan Long’s Wardrobe Struggles on ‘Jeopardy!’

Throughout his time on Jeopardy, Ryan Long has been open about his less-than-ideal financial situation. As he struggles to keep the lights on in his home with his rideshare salary, it’s no surprise that he didn’t come to the game show with a full wardrobe. Luckily, the wardrobe department at Jeopardy! is top-notch and helped Ryan with his clothing woes.

Tune in tonight to catch the second of my two, count ‘em, TWO dress shirts I own. They might not have had enough material left to make a third. 😏 #jeopardy — Ryan Long (@blirish_charm) May 16, 2022

“At this point, I have to give a massive shout-out to the magicians in the wardrobe department,” Long shared on Twitter. “I gave them almost NOTHING to work with, and they mixed and matched my gear like I was in a RPG.”

Poor Ryan Long also forgot his glasses back in Philadelphia, a long way from the Jeopardy! set in Culver City, California. “In case anybody’s wondering why I’m constantly squinting and adjusting during the game… It’s because my glasses are 3000 miles away,” the Jeopardy! champ tweeted. “Where they will do the most good.”

Thankfully, his glasses eventually found their way to California, and Ryan Long no longer has to squint to see the Jeopardy! clues. With 10 wins, Ryan is now nearly halfway to Mattea Roach’s 23-win streak. His wins have already earned him a ticket to the Tournament of Champions later this year, however, in which he will compete against Mattea and Amy Schneider.