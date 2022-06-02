‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Wins Again Despite Missing Phillies Clue to Fellow Philadelphia Contestant

The season of “Jeopardy!” super champions continues with Ryan Long, a Philadelphia native who’s won 14 consecutive games.

But last night proved a close call for the “Jeopardy!” champ. He went into the “Final Jeopardy!” round in second place, trailing behind Portland, Oregon, native Meagan Morrow. All three contestants missed the question, however. Luckily for Long, Morrow bet more to lose than he did, so the Philly native still made it out on top.

But Long wasn’t the only Philadelphia resident playing last night. Vanessa Williams, who came in third place, actually beat out Long on a question about their shared city. According to ABC, Williams beat Long to the buzzer when a question in the “Ballpark Fun” category came up.

The clue read, “In an unexpected crossover, the green Phanatic supporting this team since 1978 has a kids’ book with a ‘Galapagos Gang’ of animals.”

Think you know the answer? It’s the Phillies. But before Long could buzz in, Williams beat him to it. Perhaps that $400 question could’ve helped the “Jeopardy!” champ secure his victory better going into the final round. But either way, he managed to pull through.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Joins the Ranks of Fellow Legends

Ryan Long is only one of a surprising number of “Jeopardy!” super champions this year. The season kicked off with Matt Amodio, who blew past previous records to win 38 games and earn $1.5 million. Jonathan Fisher defeated Amodio, then followed him up with 11 wins.

Fast forward to Amy Schneider, another champ who bagged 40 wins and $1.3 million. Canadian contestant Mattea Roach then stepped up to the plate with 23 wins and more than $560,000. And now, Ryan Long has started another “Jeopardy!” streak that could be one for the ages.

After his 14th straight win last night (Wednesday), Long now sits at ninth place on the Leaderboard of Legends (previously known as the Hall of Fame). He surpassed Matt Jackson’s 13-game win and now has to catch up to David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri in seventh and eighth place. Those two both won 19 games.

Unfortunately, due to his risky betting, Long hasn’t yet made his way onto the Leaderboard for regular season winnings. He sits at $260,100 right now and needs to earn more than $411,000 to take the tenth place spot. That will knock Austin Rogers off the Leaderboard.

Long has, however, secured his spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions. His streak essentially gives him a guaranteed spot alongside Fisher, Amodio, Schneider, and Roach. And let’s not forget Jaskaran Singh, who won the National College Championship. Or Sam Buttrey, who won the Professor’s Tournament.

It certainly seems like this year’s Tournament will be an absolutely incredible test of some of the game show’s greatest contestants.