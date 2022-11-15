‘Jeopardy!’ Slammed for ‘Tasteless’ Clue About Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito

Fans are calling out Jeopardy! after Sunday night’s “tasteless” clue involving Brian Laundrie.

The Nov. 13 Celebrity Jeopardy! episode put actors John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton, and Joel Kim Booster on the Alex Trebek stage. And a clue for an opening category featuring the letter “A” brought the alleged murderer into the spotlight.

As host Mayim Bialik read, “In 2021, fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla’s Myakkahatchee Creek area, home to these long & toothy critters.” The answer was “What are alligators.”

As soon as the clue was read, Twitter went wild with comments from shocked viewers.

One of the worst answers ever tonight, @Jeopardy .

The Brian Laundrie one showed a complete lack of class and total disrespect. — michael broderick (@mikenesto) November 14, 2022

“I was mortified to be watching Jeopardy and low and behold they asked a casual question about alligators referencing Brian Laundrie! Oh Mayim. Oh Jeopardy! What incredibly poor taste,” another fan added. ” I’m sure her parents would be thrilled to turn on the tv to see this on a game show!!???”

Fans Claim ‘Jeopardy!’ Writers Are ‘Insensitive’

Brian Laundrie was the fiance of the slain social media influencer, Gabby Petito. The 22-year-old went missing on Sept. 11, 2021. At the time, she was on a cross-country trip with Laundrie. Police found her body in Wyoming near the Grand Tetons on Sept. 19, and it was determined that she had been strangled.

Two days before the discovery, Laundrie also went missing. Because he was the primary person of interest, the FBI launched a nationwide manhunt.

On Oct. 20, 2021, police found his skeletal remains alongside a confession letter in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. Officials later revealed that he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

In the letter, Laundrie claimed that he thought he was being “merciful” when he murdered Petito and that he thought he was taking “away her pain.” He also wrote that he knew later that what he did was wrong, and he ended his life because he “couldn’t go on without her.”

Viewers couldn’t believe that the show would refer to him so soon after Petito’s death, especially since the answer didn’t rely on his name in any way.

“WTactualF was that Brian Laundrie question on #Jeopardy when the answer was just “alligator”??” another angry fan tweeted. “Y’all couldn’t have gotten to alligator AAAAAANY other way???? #celebrityjeopardy.”

“You use Brian Laundrie, a guy who murdered poor Gabby Petito, as a clue?” wrote another. “What in the hell is wrong with you? Have you no soul? I can’t believe this question got past your lawyers.”