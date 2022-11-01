‘Jeopardy!’s Stacked Tournament of Champions Returns This Week

While Monday is Halloween, it’s also kicking off the Tournament of Champions that Jeopardy! viewers love to watch every year. In the 2022 event, it’ll be two weeks long and feature winners who are coming back. They are all competing for one prize, the illustrious crown for the Tournament of Champions winner. It’s going to be a real doozy of a competition with champs like Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider in the hunt.

Let’s take a look at a lengthy list of the competitors themselves. Among them are Ryan Long, Jonathan Fisher, Brian Chang, Courtney Shah, Eric Ahasic, Zach Newkirk, Schneider, Megan Wachspress, Andrew He, Tyler Rhode, Rowan Ward, Jaskaran Singh, Jessica Stephens, Amodio, Maureen O’Neil, Christine Whelchel, Margaret Shelton, John Focht, Jackie Kelly, Sam Buttrey, and Roach.

‘Jeopardy!’ Lineup Of Contestants Looks Intimidating

On Monday’s show, viewers can see rideshare driver Ryan Long face off against environmental attorney Megan Wachspress and executive assistant Maureen O’Neil. This is the first of the quarterfinals matchups. Up next on Tuesday will be Florida-based actor Jonathan Fisher, software developer Andrew He, and graduate assistant Christine Whelchel. Look for attorney Brian Chang, start-up director Tyler Rhode, and Pittsburgh-based homemaker Margaret Shelton to all face off on Wednesday. Then, on Thursday, community college instructor Courtney Shah, Second Chance winner Rowan Ward, and software team lead John Focht clash for a chance to advance. Friday’s game has meteorologist Eric Ahasic, consultant Jaskaran Singh, and pension calculation developer Jackie Kelly in it, TV Insider reports.

For the tournament’s second week, we get another quarterfinal clash to keep us glued to the TV. We will get a chance to see attorney Zach Newkirk, statistical research specialist Jessica Stephens, and associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School Sam Buttrey clash on our screens. Then, in the ensuing three games, Schneider, Amodio, and Roach will play as part of the semifinals action. These champs, dubbed as Super Champs, were able to skip the tournament’s first round and will face off against those quarterfinal winners. We don’t know who those people will be specifically as of yet. So, you will have to watch and stay tuned to see who comes out on top on Jeopardy!

If you are looking for how this tournament will shake out, then let’s look at the lineup. First, there are six quarterfinal games that will feature 18 players in them. All six winners move into the semifinals and will play alongside Schneider, Roach, and Amodio. Then, the semifinal winners move on to the finals. It is at that point when the three competitors left will square off for the right to be called the winner of the Tournament of Champions.