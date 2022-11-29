‘Jeopardy!’ Star Mayim Bialik Reveals What It’s Like to Host the Show

Mayim Bialik is aware of all the eyeballs that are on her as one of the hosts on Jeopardy! and it can be a bit much at times. Bialik has a lot of experience from being on the TV thanks to shows like Blosssom, The Big Bang Theory, and Call Me Kat. Still, standing behind the podium on the Alex Trebek Stage calls for a lot of attention from her. In a new interview, Bialik talked about when she gets the clues to the game that she’s hosting. Would you believe that they get there on show day? It’s true.

“So I have to review all those clues, practice pronunciations, look things up that I don’t know,” Bialik told The Wall Street Journal in an interview. “And honestly try to get as much rest as I can the night before because they are long days and I’m on my feet and talking all day.”

Mayim Bialik of ‘Jeopardy!’ Splits Up Hosting Duties With Ken Jennings

Fans of the show know that Bialik shares hosting duties with the legendary Ken Jennings. Right now, he’s hosting the daily shows and just wrapped up hosting the Tournament of Champions. You may have seen Bialik as the host of the very popular Celebrity Jeopardy! over on ABC. Well, once Jennings wraps up his hosting duties by the end of this year, Bialik will take over. She might not be able to host right away, though. If her schedule for her FOX sitcom calls for her to keep working on episodes, then producers will give her time to finish. That might mean that Ken fans will get to see more of their guy behind the podium. So, what has it been like for Bialik to get to know Jennings?

“It’s been really nice to get to know him,” Bialik said of Jennings. “He’s a cultural icon. He’s incredibly smart. He knows so many things, in a way that Jeopardy! champions do. Pick anything and he likely knows about it.” Another part of the role that Bialik has had to deal with is the attention that the show gets from social media platforms. It seems a day does not go by when a fan starts out some complaint-filled online post about Jeopardy! Bialik talked about the scrutiny that she faces along with Jennings from these fans.

“There’s a tremendous amount of attention to everything, from the transition after Alex [Trebek] passed to me, and then me and Ken [Jennings], and then the clothing I wear,” Bialik said. She has a lot to deal with on her plate when it comes to the show. But she seems to really be aware and cognizant of the many different things it takes to be the host of the show.